* SpaceX rocket to launch at 4:55 am EDT Saturday
* Flight would be first to space station by private firm
* U.S. wants to buy rides on commercial space taxis
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 18 An Obama
administration plan to cut the cost of spaceflight services
faces a key test on Saturday when a privately owned rocket lifts
off for a practice run to the International Space Station.
If successful, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
would become the first private company to reach the $100 billion
outpost, which flies about 240 miles (390 km) above Earth.
“"It is, by all accounts, an important step, bordering on a
giant leap, for commercial space," said Michael Lopez-Alegria, a
former NASA astronaut and space station commander who now heads
the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, a Washington-based
industry association.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule are scheduled
for launch at 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT) on Saturday from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station.
If everything goes as planned, it would reach the space
station on Tuesday.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, NASA is
dependent on partners Europe, Japan and especially Russia to fly
to the station.
Instead of building a shuttle replacement, the U.S. space
agency is spending about $3 billion a year on a new rocket and
capsule to send astronauts to the moon, asteroids and eventually
to Mars.
To reach the station, NASA is investing in five U.S firms -
SpaceX and Orbital Sciences Corp for cargo transports;
and SpaceX, Boeing, Sierra Nevada Corp, and Blue Origin,
a startup owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for
passenger ships.
All the companies are contributing their own funds as well,
a break from traditional U.S. government procurement practices.
Rather than having their costs reimbursed, NASA's commercial
partners are paid when they achieve predetermined milestones.
COMBINING TEST FLGHTS
SpaceX, for example, has received $381 million from NASA so
far for work on its station cargo hauler. In December 2010, the
company successfully launched, orbited and returned a test
Dragon capsule.
For the upcoming second flight of Dragon, SpaceX will
attempt to combine two test flights into one and berth the
spacecraft at the space station.
If successful, SpaceX can collect another $15 million from
NASA and start working off a separate $1.6 billion contract to
haul cargo to and from the station.
"“This is a big leap in terms of complexity from the last
flight," said Lawrence Williams, a former SpaceX vice president
who now runs a business consulting firm. "“If we're able to have
a successful launch and dock with the space station, it's hard
to overemphasize the significance of it."
A successful flight would not only validate SpaceX's
technology, but also NASA's lower cost, milestone-based
alternative contracting arrangements, Lopez-Alegria said.
The Obama administration is pushing Congress to embrace the
partnering arrangements for commercial space taxis as well.
Congress last year halved Obama's request for the so-called
Commercial Crew program to $406 million. P roposed spending bills
fo r the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 cut the White House's
$830 million request to no more than $525 million.
The House of Representatives version also directs NASA to
change its competitive strategy and work with one industry
partner, a prospect that industry experts say will doom the
program.
"“Historically, anytime that people try to save money by
saying 'Well, we can only afford to have one,' you quickly find
out that if you think you can't afford to buy two providers,
wait 'til what happens when you have monopoly prices from one,"
said Jeff Greason, founder and chief executive of privately
held XCOR Aerospace.
"It's way too early to put your money on one horse or
another," Lopez-Alegria said.