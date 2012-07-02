* Orion scheduled to make first test launch in 2014
* First two test flights will not include crew
* Goal is to reach asteroid by 2025, then head to Mars
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 2 An Orion space
capsule being developed to fly astronauts to asteroids, the moon
and eventually to Mars arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in
Florida for a 2014 test flight, NASA said on Monday.
The spacecraft, built by Lockheed-Martin is targeted
for launch aboard an unmanned Delta 4 Heavy rocket from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station, adjacent to the NASA spaceport.
Though designed to carry a crew of four, Orion will make its
first two flights unmanned.
“"It's not a PowerPoint chart. It's a real spacecraft,"
Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana said during a ceremony
Monday marking the capsule's arrival.
The 2014 launch is intended to test Orion's heat shield,
parachutes and other systems.
It is expected to reach about 3,450 miles (5,552 km) above
Earth - more than 10 times beyond where the International Space
Station flies - then slam back into the planet's atmosphere with
84 percent of the force that a spaceship returning from the moon
would have.
"“It's really going to stress the heat shield, which is
exactly what we're trying to do," said NASA program manager Mark
Geyer.
A second test flight in 2017 using NASA's planned heavy-lift
Space Launch System rocket, is intended to put an unmanned Orion
capsule around the moon. The third test flight, targeted for
2021, is expected to include astronauts.
By 2025, NASA intends to send astronauts to explore a
near-Earth asteroid and then head on to Mars in the 2030s.
Humans have not flown beyond a few hundred miles above Earth
since 1972 when the Apollo missions to the moon ended.
With the retirement of the space shuttles last summer, NASA
is dependent on Russia to fly crews to the space station, a $100
billion project of 15 countries that orbits about 240 miles (386
km) above the planet.
In hopes of breaking Russia's monopoly, NASA is partnering
with four companies interested in developing spaceships to fly
government astronauts, as well as private researchers and
tourists to the station and other planned outposts in orbits
close to Earth.
A new round of partnership agreements is expected to be
announced this month, said NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden.
The Obama administration's budget request for the deep-space
Orion capsule and NASA's heavy-lift, shuttle-derived rocket is
$2.3 billion for the year beginning Oct. 1. It also requested
$830 million for the Commercial Crew program.
Legislators are leaning toward increasing the amount spent
on the government program and shaving about $300 million off
NASA's investment in commercial spaceships.
The Delta 4 rocket which will be used for Orion's second
test flight is made by United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Lockheed-Martin and Boeing. Boeing also is the prime
contractor for the Space Launch System core stage, which
consists of a modified space shuttle fuel tank.
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, a division of United
Technologies Corp is developing the rocket's J-2X upper
stage.
ATK is manufacturing a variant of the shuttle's
solid-fuel booster rockets for the heavy-lift follow-on program.