* SpaceX rocket to launch at 4:55 a.m. EDT Saturday
* Flight would be first to space station by private firm
* U.S. wants to buy rides on commercial space taxis
* Privately held SpaceX is considering future IPO
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 18 An Obama
administration plan to cut the cost of space flights faces a key
test on Saturday when a privately owned rocket lifts off for a
practice run aimed at the first private docking at the
International Space Station.
Space Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon
capsule are scheduled for launch at 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT)
from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Meteorologists expect good conditions for a launch, but if
weather or technical problems force a delay, Falcon 9's next
opportunity to fly would be on Tuesday.
If all goes as planned, the company, also known as SpaceX,
would become the first private company to reach the $100 billion
outpost, which orbits about 240 miles (390 km) above the Earth.
"It is, by all accounts, an important step, bordering on a
giant leap, for commercial space," said Michael Lopez-Alegria, a
former NASA astronaut and space station commander who now heads
the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, a Washington-based
industry association.
If Saturday's launch is successful, the Dragon capsule would
reach the space station on Tuesday, following a day of orbital
maneuvers and equipment checks to make sure the craft can be
controlled.
"This is a test flight. NASA views test flights primarily as
learning opportunities," said Phil McAlister, director of the
agency's commercial spaceflight program.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, NASA has
been dependent on partners Europe, Japan and especially Russia
to fly to the station.
Instead of building a shuttle replacement, the U.S. space
agency is spending about $3 billion a year on a new rocket and
capsule to send astronauts to the moon, the asteroid belt and
eventually to Mars.
To reach the station, NASA is investing in five U.S firms -
SpaceX and Orbital Sciences Corp for cargo transport;
and SpaceX, Boeing, Sierra Nevada Corp, and Blue Origin,
a startup owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for the
delivery of passengers.
All the companies are contributing their own funds as well,
a break from traditional U.S. government procurement practices.
Rather than getting their costs reimbursed, NASA's commercial
partners are paid when they achieve predetermined milestones.
"This is American entrepreneurship at its best," said NASA
program manager Alan Lindenmoyer.
COMBINING TEST FLIGHTS
SpaceX, for example, successfully launched, orbited and
returned a test Dragon capsule in December 2010. It has received
$381 million from NASA so far for work on its space station
cargo hauler.
For the upcoming second flight of Dragon, SpaceX will
attempt to combine two test flights into one and berth the
spacecraft at the space station.
If successful, SpaceX can collect another $15 million from
NASA and start working off a separate $1.6 billion contract to
haul cargo to and from the station.
"This is a big leap in terms of complexity from the last
flight," said Lawrence Williams, a former SpaceX vice president
who now runs a business consulting firm. "If we're able to have
a successful launch and dock with the space station, it's hard
to overemphasize the significance of it."
A successful flight would not only validate SpaceX's
technology, but also NASA's lower cost, milestone-based
alternative contracting arrangements, Lopez-Alegria said.
SpaceX was founded by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, the
founder of PayPal and leader of Tesla Motors. He said
last year the company was considering an initial public offering
at some future date but for now it is privately owned.
The Obama administration is pushing Congress to embrace the
partnering arrangements for commercial space taxis as well.
Congress last year halved Obama's request for the so-called
Commercial Crew program to $406 million. Proposed spending bills
for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 cut the White House's
$830 million request to no more than $525 million.
The House of Representatives version also directs NASA to
change its competitive strategy and work with one industry
partner, a prospect that industry experts say will doom the
program.
"Historically, any time that people try to save money by
saying 'Well, we can only afford to have one,' you quickly find
out that if you think you can't afford to buy two providers,
wait 'til (you see) what happens when you have monopoly prices
from one," said Jeff Greason, founder and chief executive of
privately held XCOR Aerospace.
"It's way too early to put your money on one horse or
another," Lopez-Alegria said.