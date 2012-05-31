* Capsule due to splash down in Pacific Ocean on Thursday
* Completed successful test flight
* First private spaceship to reach space station
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 31 Space Exploration
Technologies' Dragon spaceship was poised to wrap up a
pioneering test flight, the first by a private company to the
International Space Station, and head back to Earth on Thursday.
Dragon became the first privately owned vehicle to reach the
$100 billion research complex, a project of 15 countries, on
Friday when astronauts used the station's robot arm to pluck it
from orbit and latch it onto a berthing port as the spacecraft
sailed about 250 miles (402 km) above the planet.
The bell-shaped capsule, which was partly financed by NASA,
was scheduled to be detached from the station at 4:05 a.m. EDT
(0805 GMT) on Thursday and released from the station's crane
about 90 minutes later. Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about
564 miles (907 km) southwest of Los Angeles is expected at 11:44
a.m. EDT (1544 GMT).
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, successful
recovered a Dragon capsule from orbit during a previous test
flight in December 2010.
“"We've done it once, but it's still a very challenging
phase of flight," SpaceX mission director John Couluris told
reporters on Wednesday.
The United States has been without its own transportation to
the station since the space shuttles were retired last year.
Rather than build and operate a government-owned replacement,
NASA is investing in companies such as SpaceX with the intention
of buying rides for its cargo - and eventually astronauts - on
commercial vehicles, a far cheaper alternative.
“"The ability to get to (the) space station on our first
time, to not only rendezvous but then to berth, transfer cargo
and depart safely are major mission objectives. We would call
that mission alone a success," Couluris said.
The successful trial run is expected to clear SpaceX to
begin working off its 12-flight, $1.6 billion NASA contract to
fly cargo to the station.
A second commercial freighter, built by Orbital Sciences
Corp is expected to debut this year.
“"Our plans are to carry out a test launch in the
August-September time frame and the demonstration mission - same
as what SpaceX impressively just did - in the November-December
time frame," Orbital spokesman Barry Beneski wrote in an email
to Reuters.
Orbital has a similar contract to deliver space station
cargo, valued at $1.9 billion.
After leaving the space station, SpaceX's Dragon capsule is
expected to fire its steering jets to leave orbit and begin its
plunge through the atmosphere.
Recovery ships owned by American Marine Corp of Los Angeles,
will be standing by to pick up the capsule and bring it back to
the Port of Los Angeles, a trip that should take two or three
days.
From there, Dragon will be taken to a SpaceX processing
facility in McGregor, Texas, and unloaded and inspected.
The company's last test will be to see if it can speedily
return some equipment coming back from the station to NASA
within 48 hours, a practice run for ferrying home precious
science samples when Dragon begins regular cargo hauls.
The rest of the 1,300 lbs (590 kg) of gear returning on
Dragon is due to be sent to NASA within two weeks, said flight
director Holly Ridings.
"“Because this is a test flight, specifically the program
made sure that there's not anything coming home that we couldn't
afford to not get back," she said.
“"I know it's a really important capability to prove for
NASA and for the space station program as we go forward, since
this vehicle has the unique capability to return cargo," Ridings
said.
The only vehicles currently flying to the station that
return to Earth are Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which primarily
are used to transport crew and have little room for cargo. The
other freighters are discarded and burn up in the atmosphere.