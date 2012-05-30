* License is good for one year
* Only test pilots can fly, for now
* Virgin Galactic selling suborbital rides for $200,000
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 30 The U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceShipTwo, a commercial
six-passenger spacecraft owned by Virgin Galactic, to begin
rocket-powered suborbital test flights, the company said on
Wednesday.
SpaceShipTwo manufacturer Scaled Composites of Mojave,
California, received a one-year experimental launch permit on
May 23 for test flights beyond the atmosphere, FAA spokesman
Hank Price said.
The six-passenger, two-pilot spacecraft is based on the
prototype SpaceShipOne, also built by Scaled, which clinched the
$10 million Ansari X Prize in 2004 for the first privately
funded human spaceflights.
SpaceShipOne made three suborbital hops beyond the
atmosphere, each with a solo pilot aboard, ultimately reaching
an altitude of nearly 70 miles (112 km) above Earth.
SpaceShipOne is now on display at the Smithsonian Institution's
National Air and Space Museum in Washington.
Virgin Galactic is owned by British billionaire Richard
Branson's Virgin Group and Aabar Investments PJS. Branson hired
SpaceShipOne designer Burt Rutan, who has since retired from
Scaled, to create a fleet of spaceships for commercial use.
Virgin Galactic has taken deposits from more than 500 people for
rides, which cost $200,000.
Participants will experience a few minutes of weightlessness
and see the curve of Earth set against the black sky of space.
NASA's first two manned spaceflights in 1961, by Mercury
astronauts Alan Shepard and Virgil "Gus" Grissom were suborbital
flights.
Like SpaceShipOne, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo will be
flown into the air beneath a carrier jet and released. Once
separated, the spaceship's rocket engine will fire to blast it
into the sky. SpaceShipTwo has completed 16 free flight tests.
The FAA permit will enable Scaled, now wholly owned by
Northrop Grumman, to move on to rocket-powered flights,
the first of which is expected toward the end of the year,
Virgin Galactic said in a statement.
Company President George Whitesides called the permit an
“important milestone "that positions the company “a major step
closer to bringing our customers to space."
In addition to flying wealthy tourists, Scaled has signed
contracts to fly researchers and science experiments.
The experimental permit allows Scaled to fly only its own
test pilots, not passengers, Price said.
A date for the start of Virgin Galactic's commercial
spaceflights has not yet been set.