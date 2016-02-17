WASHINGTON Feb 17 Spain has agreed to buy four MQ-9 Predator B unmanned and unarmed surveillance planes built by privately held General Atomics, joining the United States, Britain, France and Italy in operating the drones, the company said on Wednesday.

General Atomics did not disclose the value of the deal, which includes electro-optical and infrared sensors, radar, ground control stations and data link capabilities.

The U.S. government notified Congress in October that it had approved the sale of the four drones for an estimated cost of $243 million, including logistics, spares, training and other support. It said the value of the actual equipment would be around $80 million.

At the time, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency the Spanish Air Force intended to use the drones for homeland security, peacekeeping, peace enforcement, counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism operations. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)