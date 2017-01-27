(Rewrites with three natural gas pipeline companies seeking
decisions by FERC, adds lawyer comment)
By Scott DiSavino
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies
on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb.
3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.
Only one of the three companies, Nexus Gas Transmission,
specifically said it was making the request for a certificate to
build its pipeline because Norman Bay, the former FERC chairman,
said he would step down at the end of next week.
Bay said on Thursday he would leave his post after President
Donald Trump appointed Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur as acting
chairman.
When Bay steps down, only two of FERC's five commissioner
slots will be filled.
FERC Chairman LaFleur said in a statement on Friday that the
commission is working to get as many orders out as it can in the
time it has left with a quorum.
"We are evaluating how best to do the business of the
Commission after Commissioner Bay's departure," LaFleur said,
noting FERC will be issuing a podcast on Monday with more
detail.
"Nominations for the three openings at the Commission would
be very welcome, and I look forward to the day when we have a
full, five-member Commission again," she said.
The commission requires a quorum of three members to issue
substantive orders, regulations and policy initiatives,
according to Jay Ryan, a partner at Baker Botts law firm in
Washington.
"Given the backlog of Trump administration nominees
currently pending before the Senate, it could take several weeks
or months for a new FERC commissioner to be nominated and
confirmed," Ryan said in a statement.
Nexus said its request for commission attention now reflects
its "concern that the absence of a quorum after Feb. 3 will
stifle the Commission's ability to act, delaying commencement of
construction to the point that it will jeopardize the project's
ability to meet demand."
The other two companies, TransCanada Corp on its
Leach XPress project and Williams on its Transco
Atlantic Sunrise project, said they wanted FERC to make
decisions by Feb. 3 without mentioning Bay.
Officials at Williams would not comment beyond their FERC
filing. Officials at TransCanada were not immediately available
for comment.
Williams is seeking a certificate to build Atlantic Sunrise
and TransCanada is seeking a notice to proceed with construction
of its Leach project.
The companies were seeking FERC approvals now to avoid
potential delays that could occur if they miss windows for
certain construction activities, like tree cutting.
Nexus is designed to move up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of
gas per day (bcfd) from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins to
the U.S. Midwest and Ontario. It will be built in Ohio, Michigan
and Ontario.
The partners in the Nexus pipeline are Houston-based oil and
gas pipeline company Spectra Energy and Michigan
power and gas company DTE Energy Co.
Atlantic Sunrise will move up to 1.7 bcfd of gas from
Pennsylvania to the Carolinas, while Leach will move about 1.5
bcfd of Marcellus and Utica gas to U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast
markets.
