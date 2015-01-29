BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission raised a record-breaking $44.9 billion in the auction of so-called AWS-3 airwaves that closed on Thursday, far surpassing experts' and analysts' expectations.
The regulators will disclose winners of the auctioned spectrum licenses in coming days. Major bidders included wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides contract laboratory services, said it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc, which provides life sciences companies with drug development and consulting services, in a $4.6 billion deal.