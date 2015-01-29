WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission raised a record-breaking $44.9 billion in the auction of so-called AWS-3 airwaves that closed on Thursday, far surpassing experts' and analysts' expectations.

The regulators will disclose winners of the auctioned spectrum licenses in coming days. Major bidders included wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)