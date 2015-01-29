(Adds FCC chairman statement, details)
By Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission raised a record $44.9 billion in the
auction of so-called AWS-3 airwaves that closed on Thursday,
marking the highest point yet in the wireless industry's
appetite for more spectrum.
Wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T
Inc and T-Mobile US Inc, satellite TV provider
Dish Network Corp and others vied for new slices of
airwaves to satisfy the growing consumer demand for streaming
video and other data-guzzling applications.
Regulators will disclose the winners of the auctioned
spectrum licenses in the coming days.
The auction presented the largest opportunity for companies
to buy new wireless spectrum since 2008. But it shattered the
expectations of analysts and the FCC, barrelling past the
reserve price of $10.1 billion in the first week of bidding and
more than doubling the haul of the biggest previous auction.
"By their actions, wireless carriers have demonstrated the
importance of new spectrum," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told
reporters on Thursday as he received congratulations from
lawmakers and industry executives.
The proceeds will pay for a new $7 billion public safety
network and boost the Treasury's coffers. Wheeler cited one
forecast that the new spectrum might boost U.S. GDP by billions
and add tens of thousands of new jobs.
The auction will also be important to Dish, which already
owns similar airwaves whose value will now be crystallized for
the first time. Its shares had hit an all-time peak during the
course of the auction and rose 3.1 percent to $73.75 on Thursday
afternoon.
The FCC now looks to 2016, when it plans to hold its largest
and most complex auction yet of the low-frequency airwaves which
are highly coveted for their strength and reach. Sprint Corp
, which sat out the AWS-3 auction, is expected to join
other bidders in that planned auction.
Investors have worried that AT&T and Verizon may have
overspent in the AWS-3 auction, but analysts argue that more
spectrum will help carriers expand their network capacity as
they tackle intense competition in the near saturated wireless
market.
Based on their debt-raising patterns, AT&T may have
purchased more than Verizon, said Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst
at New Street Research. He expects AT&T to pay between $20
billion to $22 billion and Verizon to spend in the range of $14
billion to $16 billion in the auction.
Canada's government plans to auction off similar AWS-3
airwaves in March.
