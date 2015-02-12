By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 11 A U.S. investment banker has
joined the Federal Communications Commission as an unpaid
special adviser to help the agency prepare for next year's
auction of broadcast airwaves to wireless carriers, an agency
spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Lawrence Chu, who began helping the FCC make financial
projections for the auction last year, has left his managing
director position at New York investment bank Greenhill & Co.
Chu's full-time focus on the auction, slated to be the FCC's
most complex, comes at a critical time when TV station owners
and investors are deciding whether to participate. Formal
applications are expected to be due in the fall.
FCC officials, alongside Chu, this month started a road show
that will run through May, during which they will hold town
halls and private meetings with broadcasters to drum up interest
in the auction by explaining the process and potential financial
windfall using Greenhill estimates.
The success of the auction hinges on TV stations first
volunteering to relinquish airwaves, for example going off air
or sharing frequencies with another station. As broadcasters bid
to sell their spectrum, wireless companies would bid to buy it,
determining how much TV stations get paid.
Chu would become the latest expert the FCC has brought in as
a special adviser as the agency sometimes engages outside
specialists such as economists or engineers for particular
projects.
Chu leaves Greenhill after helping advise Frontier
Communications Corp board on a purchase of wireline
assets from Verizon Communications Inc this month.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)