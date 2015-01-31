By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 30 U.S. regulators will review a
$3 billion discount claimed by Dish Network Corp and
partners including investment management company BlackRock Inc
during a U.S. government wireless spectrum auction that
ended this week.
In a relatively common process for Federal Communications
Commission auctions, Dish and partners invested in separate
companies with little to no revenue that can receive a 25
percent discount in auction bidding.
The FCC will now scrutinize the details of legal and
financial ties of those separate companies to Dish and other
corporations, aiming to make sure the airwaves will be used to
compete against Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc
and others instead of turning the winnings over to
incumbents.
"From a Dish perspective, they just created $3.3 billion
worth of value," said Jonathan Chaplin at New Street Research.
"Now we will see if they get away with it or not."
The companies spent $13.3 billion at the auction but
provisionally received a $3.3 billion discount, results showed
on Friday. The government gives the discounts with the goal of
helping new entrants to the industry better compete with
incumbents.
The FCC has been leery of handing discounts to potential
speculators or unknown entities unlawfully fronted by large
corporations.
That does not mean that large companies cannot support small
entities, but the key is what the winning bidder does with the
acquired spectrum, that it improves competition in the industry,
said S. Jenell Trigg, telecom lawyer at Lerman Senter PLLC.
"The objective to buying spectrum at auction is to provide
service to the public," she said.
Speculation about Dish's sights for its amassing spectrum
has ranged from potentially building a wireless network of its
own to selling the licenses to Verizon, the largest U.S.
wireless company.
Dish did not elaborate on its thinking, citing FCC's
anti-collusion rules.
Analysts suggested that Dish's partner bidding surpassing
that of Verizon lowered the chances of an immediate sale to the
biggest wireless carrier. Such a sale within the first year
would invalidate the discount, experts said.
FCC disclosures previously showed Dish and its chairman,
Charlie Ergen, had indirect ownership in the partner entities
that received the discount, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR
Wireless LicenseCo LLC.
Investment management company BlackRock had membership
shares in SNR. Northstar's disclosures also showed direct and
indirect ownership interest by Doyon Ltd, an Alaska Native
corporation with numerous affiliates in various fields including
oil and gas land drilling.
Financial firm Catalyst Investors has an indirect ownership
interest in Northstar, disclosures show.
The FCC is also weighing whether to alter the bidding
credits eligibility and other rules for its auction of highly
coveted low-frequency airwaves planned for 2016.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)