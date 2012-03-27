* NTIA report finds 95 megahertz for broadband use
* Calls for sharing of federal airwaves with companies
* Will convene industry, agencies to discuss way forward
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. government is
willing to share some of its airwaves with wireless service
providers to help them meet increasing demand for services such
as mobile Web surfing.
The proposal made on Tuesday, would give wireless companies
access to another 95 megahertz of spectrum - almost 20 percent
of the target set by the Obama administration for freeing up
airwaves for broadband use.
The wireless industry is pushing for access to more airwaves
because of the increasing popularity of bandwidth hungry devices
such as Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad and smartphones
based on Google Inc's Android software.
In 2010, the administration said it would make 500 megahertz
of spectrum available in the next 10 years. However, it has been
criticized for making little progress since the Justice
Department blocked AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to buy
smaller rival T-Mobile USA to pool their spectrum.
The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and
Information Administration (NTIA) has proposed sharing a
spectrum band between government agencies and commercial users
since it may not be possible to relocate all of the government
operations to alternative spectrum bands.
"It is increasingly difficult to find desirable spectrum
that can be vacated by federal users as well as spectrum in
which to relocate these federal operations," NTIA Administrator
Lawrence Strickling said.
In a report released on Tuesday, the NTIA identified the
1755-1850 MHz band, currently held by government users, as
capable of supporting wireless broadband services.
Strickling said that the proceeds from an auction of that
spectrum band might not exceed the cost of relocating government
operations and could take more than a decade.
As a result, the NTIA proposed a combination of relocating
some federal systems and allowing others to share spectrum with
commercial service providers.
More than 20 federal agencies currently hold more than 3,100
individual frequency assignments within the spectrum band. The
uses include critical government functions such as law
enforcement surveillance, military tactical communications, air
combat training and precision-guided munitions, the agency said.
Some 115 megahertz of airwaves used by Commerce's National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites to disseminate
severe weather alerts as well as by the Defense Department's
radar systems on ships were already identified by NTIA in 2010
for reallocation to mobile broadband use.
"Ultimately, repurposing these 95 megahertz combined with
our prior recommendations would bring the federal agencies'
contribution to 40 percent of the president's 500 megahertz
goal," Strickling said.
INDUSTRY COLLABORATION
Strickling said the NTIA would hold meetings between the
wireless industry and the affected agencies to develop new
sharing techniques and find ways to reduce the time and cost of
repurposing the airwaves.
"We have to recognize that technologies already exist today
that allow commercial uses to take advantage of some of these
opportunities in terms of sharing," said Karl Nebbia, associate
administrator of the NTIA Office of Spectrum Management.
The agency said it would hold off making a formal
recommendation to the Federal Communications Commission to
reallocate these airwaves until the challenges posed by spectrum
sharing were resolved.
"There's an acceptance that some form of sharing is
inevitable, but the primary goal should be to clear as much of
the spectrum as you can," said Chris Guttman-McCabe, vice
president of regulatory affairs for the wireless trade
association CTIA.
He warned officials that restrictions to protect government
operations could swallow the value of the spectrum and
discourage companies from bidding.
The agency had no forecast on how long it could take because
the process would require a system-by-system evaluation to
determine which government operations were suited for relocation
and which could share with commercial users.
Operators such as AT&T and Verizon Wireless, a venture of
Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
, have called on the government to make good on its
promise to find more spectrum for wireless customers.
Without more efficient use of the nation's spectrum, there
is a risk consumers will experience clogged networks, more
dropped calls and slower connection speeds on wireless devices.
The FCC, which manages commercial spectrum licenses, and the
Commerce Department, which oversees government spectrum, have
been working together to locate unused spectrum.
The 1755-1850 MHz band is the last contiguous block of
federal airwaves below 3 gigahertz - the spectrum preferred by
the wireless industry - the government has to work with,
Strickling added.