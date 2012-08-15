* FCC grants T-Mobile permission to test spectrum sharing
* Testing government airwaves coveted by wireless carriers
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 U.S. communications
regulators will allow T-Mobile USA to test the impact of
commercial wireless broadband on a highly sought after swatch of
airwaves currently used for government operations, the company
said on Wednesday.
Testing by T-Mobile, the U.S. unit of Deutsche Telekom AG
, would gauge potential opportunities and challenges
for wireless carriers looking to deploy next generation 4G
wireless services on the 1755-1850 megahertz band, while sharing
the airwaves with existing government users.
"The testing we propose is part of an industry-wide effort
to build critical understanding of operations in this band, and
we will be working with other carriers and equipment
manufacturers moving ahead," said Tom Sugrue, T-Mobile's senior
vice president of government affairs.
The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and
Information Administration (NTIA) earlier this year said the
1755-1850 MHz band would be capable of supporting wireless
broadband services.
The band is the last contiguous block of federal airwaves
below 3 gigahertz - the spectrum preferred by the wireless
industry - that the government has to work with, NTIA has said.
The agency in March proposed a combination of relocating
some federal systems and allowing others to share spectrum with
commercial service providers, as it would likely be too costly
and time-consuming to relocate all of the government operations
to alternative spectrum bands.
More than 20 federal agencies currently hold more than 3,100
individual frequency assignments within the spectrum band. The
uses include critical government functions such as law
enforcement surveillance, military tactical communications, air
combat training and precision-guided munitions.
A White House advisory panel last month said that the
traditional practice of relocating government operations to
alternative spectrum bands to make way for commercial uses was
not sustainable.
"By granting the first authorization of testing in the
1755-1780 MHz band, the commission hopes to facilitate
commercial mobile broadband services in that band, which would
significantly benefit millions of U.S. wireless consumers and
help drive the mobile innovation economy," FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski said in a statement.
Approval of T-Mobile's pilot program is part of a broader
effort by the Obama administration to free up more airwaves to
meet the booming demand for wireless devices like Apple Inc's
iPad and Google Inc's suite of Android-powered
smartphones.
The wireless industry has clamored for access to more
airwaves to stave off a looming spectrum crunch that would mean
clogged networks, more dropped calls and slower connection
speeds for wireless customers.
But carriers have said they prefer to have full control over
the airwaves they use, warning that restrictions put in place to
protect government operations could lower the value of the
spectrum and discourage companies from bidding.
The FCC, which manages commercial spectrum licenses, and the
Commerce Department, which oversees government spectrum, have
been working together to locate unused airwaves.