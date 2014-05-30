Once preposterous, now immediate; Margaret Atwood on 'Handmaid's Tale'
NEW YORK Margaret Atwood did not have any creative control over the latest adaptation of her dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," but she was very clear what she didn't want.
OXON HILL Md. Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, and Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas, were declared co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday.
Sujoe, a 13-year-old seventh grader, and Hathwar, 14, an eighth grader, were declared co-champions by judges after six rounds of face-to-face dueling. The final word Sujoe spelled was "feuilleton" and the last for Hathwar was "stichomythia."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Tait)
NEW YORK Margaret Atwood did not have any creative control over the latest adaptation of her dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," but she was very clear what she didn't want.
Police investigating the death a year ago of pop star Prince found numerous opioids scattered around his home but appear not to have identified where or who supplied the dose of fentanyl that caused his death, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.