Lydia Loverin (L) of East Nassau, New York, Michael Sobol (C) of Williamsville, New York and Jairam Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, sit anxiously during the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Parents photograph their children before the start of the second round at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Allison Brower (L) of Huntsville, North Carolina and Madaline Richert of Minot, North Dakota, wait their turn to spell a word during the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Olivia Chen of Amarillo, Texas, fidgets as she wait her turn at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Olivia Chen of Amarillo, Texas, stands on her tip toes as she spells 'elixir' at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ankita Vanilla of Manassas, Virginia reacts to spelling 'geta' correctly during the second round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

OXON HILL, Md. Youthful contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee reacted with a combination of shock and awe to some of the words they were assigned as the annual competition began on Wednesday.

Jeremy Ortmann, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Hobe Sound, Florida, recoiled and laughed in disbelief when asked to spell "gesamtkunstwerk," a German word for a perfect work of art.

"You were saving that one for me, weren't you?" he said to pronouncer Jacques Bailly, then aced it.

Some contestants wrung their hands when they got a word and looked to the ceiling as they spelled. Many wrote out the letters on their hands or forearms before stepping up to the microphone.

Charles Hamilton Jr., a 12-year-old eighth-grader from Nassau, the Bahamas, responded quickly when given "Wensleydale" to spell.

"May I have an easy word, please?" he asked, drawing laughter from the audience in a hotel ballroom. He then correctly gave the spelling for the English cheese.

After preliminary and semifinal rounds, the finals on Thursday night will be televised by ESPN. The winner receives $35,000, savings bonds and other prizes.

The almost 300 spellers in the 88th annual Bee emerged from more than 11 million hopefuls who took part in local contests. They come from eight countries and all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and Defense Department schools.

Spellers range in age from 9 to 15 and run the gamut of height and physical development. Many older contestants must bend over to reach the microphone.

But 9-year-old Aahil Nishad, a fourth-grader from Danbury, Connecticut, had to use both hands to pull it down to mouth level and tilt his head back as he nailed "mahal," an Indian mausoleum.

Eleven semifinalists are returning this year, including St. Louis eighth-grader Gokul Venkatachalam, who placed third last year.

Indian-Americans have won the last seven titles and all but four times in the past 15 years. Racist comments on social media were sparked by the victory last year of Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sriram Hathwar of Corning, New York.

Asked about the backlash, Paige Kimble, the Bee's executive director and the 1981 champion, told reporters that the contest was "one of the purest forms of a meritocracy."

"We support every kid, no matter where they come from, and it's unfortunate that some people have some not very nice things to say on social media."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)