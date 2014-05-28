By Ian Simpson
| OXON HILL, Md.
OXON HILL, Md. May 28 Twelve-year-old Nathan
Manaker had not been hopeful about his chances when the Scripps
National Spelling Bee got under way on Wednesday, and he turned
out to be right.
Manaker, a seventh-grader from Orono, Maine, was among the
first spellers ejected as winnowing of the 281 contestants, ages
8 to 15, began ahead of the finals on Thursday night.
Spellers from across the United States and a raft of foreign
countries looked to the ceiling for help, traced words on their
hands and forearms and breathed deeply when faced with such
challenges as "kuchen," "braggadocio," and "witloof."
One of the first round of spellers, Manaker advanced to the
microphone at a hotel ballroom outside Washington. When
pronouncer Jacques Bailly gave him "paradigm," Manaker later
said he thought, "I don't know how to spell it. I'll just give
it my best guess."
He guessed wrong, spelling the word "peridyme." The fourth
speller out, Manaker left the stage with his head down to be
greeted by his mother, Jessica.
A first-time contestant with an interest in theater, Manaker
said he had not come to win: "I'm kind of glad I got out because
I really can't sit still that long, and I really need a bathroom
break."
He was among 24 spellers eliminated in the first of two
preliminary rounds on Wednesday. Words in the first round leaned
toward foods, with "tahini," "kielbasa," "masala," "mozzarella"
and "maraschino" all nailed by contestants.
Spellers looked for any help they could get. When Mitchell
Robson, 12, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, was given "poignant,"
he asked Bailly, "Could I have that in a funny sentence?" before
getting it right.
Contestants, who emerged from an original pool estimated at
more than 11 million students, went through a computerized test
of spelling and vocabulary on Tuesday. A computerized test for
semifinalists will follow the preliminary rounds on Wednesday.
The spelling bee finals on Thursday will be broadcast on
ESPN. The winner will take home a $30,000 scholarship and other
prizes.
Indian-Americans have dominated the venerable spelling
contest in recent years, winning the last six in a row. Almost a
quarter of spellers at this year's contest have names pointing
to South Asian origin.
Microsoft Corp, named the contest's technology
champion, handed out Microsoft Surface RT tablet equipped with
the company's Microsoft's Spelling Bees application on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse)