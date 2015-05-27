By Ian Simpson
OXON HILL, Md. May 27 The Scripps National
Spelling Bee got under way on Wednesday with some of the 285
contestants vying for the title and $35,000 in prizes happy to
get easy words in the starting round.
After preliminary rounds, the finals on Thursday night will
be televised by ESPN. The winner receives $35,000, savings bonds
and other prizes.
Spellers in the 88th annual bee range in age from nine to 15
and are the cream of more than 11 million hopefuls who took part
in local contests. They come from eight countries and all 50
U.S. states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and
Defense Department schools.
The first speller out was Kelvin Winney, a 10-year-old
fifth-grader from Chinle, Arizona. He stumbled on "malihini," a
Hawaiian word for foreigner.
Sitting next to his mother, Nora McKerry, Kelvin, a
first-time contestant, vowed to study harder for next year.
Asked how others would feel when they were forced out, he said:
"They're probably going to feel the same way I do -
disappointed."
Some of the spellers were visibly relieved to get words they
thought were easy. Fifth-grader Dylan Hembrough, 11, from
Sherman, Illinois, chuckled when given "llama" by pronouncer Dr.
Jacques Bailly, and aced it.
Many contestants wrote out the letters of words on their
hands or forearms before stepping up to the microphone to spell.
Kassie McKnight, 14, an eighth-grader from Bolivar, Missouri,
exclaimed "Yay!" after correctly spelling "zenith."
Eleven semifinalists are returning this year. They include
Vanya Shivashankar, an Olathe, Kansas, eighth-grader, who is
returning for her fifth time after placing as high as fifth, and
St. Louis eighth-grader Gokul Venkatachalam, who placed third
last year.
The contest includes multiple choice tests of spelling and
vocabulary. The performance on the test is combined with onstage
spelling performance to determine who goes on to the semifinals
and finals.
