By Ian Simpson
OXON HILL, Md. May 27 Youthful contestants in
the Scripps National Spelling Bee reacted with a combination of
shock and awe to some of the words they were assigned as the
annual competition began on Wednesday.
Jeremy Ortmann, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Hobe Sound,
Florida, recoiled and laughed in disbelief when asked to spell
"gesamtkunstwerk," a German word for a perfect work of art.
"You were saving that one for me, weren't you?" he said to
pronouncer Jacques Bailly, then aced it.
Some contestants wrung their hands when they got a word and
looked to the ceiling as they spelled. Many wrote out the
letters on their hands or forearms before stepping up to the
microphone.
Charles Hamilton Jr., a 12-year-old eighth-grader from
Nassau, the Bahamas, responded quickly when given "Wensleydale"
to spell.
"May I have an easy word, please?" he asked, drawing
laughter from the audience in a hotel ballroom. He then
correctly gave the spelling for the English cheese.
After preliminary and semifinal rounds, the finals on
Thursday night will be televised by ESPN. The winner receives
$35,000, savings bonds and other prizes.
The almost 300 spellers in the 88th annual Bee emerged from
more than 11 million hopefuls who took part in local contests.
They come from eight countries and all 50 U.S. states, the
District of Columbia, U.S. territories and Defense Department
schools.
Spellers range in age from 9 to 15 and run the gamut of
height and physical development. Many older contestants must
bend over to reach the microphone.
But 9-year-old Aahil Nishad, a fourth-grader from Danbury,
Connecticut, had to use both hands to pull it down to mouth
level and tilt his head back as he nailed "mahal," an Indian
mausoleum.
Eleven semifinalists are returning this year, including St.
Louis eighth-grader Gokul Venkatachalam, who placed third last
year.
Indian-Americans have won the last seven titles and all but
four times in the past 15 years. Racist comments on social media
were sparked by the victory last year of Ansun Sujoe of Fort
Worth, Texas, and Sriram Hathwar of Corning, New York.
Asked about the backlash, Paige Kimble, the Bee's executive
director and the 1981 champion, told reporters that the contest
was "one of the purest forms of a meritocracy."
"We support every kid, no matter where they come from, and
it's unfortunate that some people have some not very nice things
to say on social media."
