Nov 18 The Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn
Off the Dark" will close in January, the Wall Street Journal
reported on its website on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
The production will announce its closure this week, the
Journal's report said.
"Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," the most expensive show
staged on Broadway, had a rocky start with cast injuries during
high-wire stunts and opening night delays.
The show has been running below its breakeven point for
weeks, even though it is among the top shows in attendance
figures, the report said.
A spokesman for the show did not immediately comment on the
report.
