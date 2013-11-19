(Changes source, adds detail)
NEW YORK Nov 18 "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark"
will end its Broadway run in January, a spokesman said on
Monday, and the popular musical is set to move to Las Vegas.
The show, the most expensive staged on Broadway, had a rocky
start in 2010 with cast injuries during high-wire stunts and
opening night delays.
"We are excited to report that the next destination for
SPIDER-MAN will be the entertainment capital of the world: Las
Vegas," Rick Miramontez, a spokesman for the show, said in an
email to Reuters.
The Broadway show will close in January, he said, and
further details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The show was also embroiled in legal disputes after
Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, of "The Lion King," was
fired from the production in March 2011. Taymor reached an
agreement with the show's producers this year.
The musical, based on one of Marvel Comic's most famous
heroes, cost more than $70 million to bring to the stage and
includes music by Bono and The Edge. It routinely brings in more
than $1 million a week at the box office.
However, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the
show has been running below its breakeven point for weeks, even
though it is among the top shows in attendance figures.
