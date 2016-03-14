By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, March 14
AUSTIN, Texas, March 14 A U.S. intelligence
community that once forced out gays and lesbians for security
reasons now sees inclusivity as the best way to protect the
country, and seeks to recruit spies from a wider talent pool
that includes the LGBT community.
At a session titled America's LGBT Spies (Secret Agents of
Change) held at the South by Southwest tech summit in Austin,
Texas, the panelists said for the U.S. intelligence community -
with a $60 billion-plus budget and more than 100,000 employees -
to attract the best talent, it must embrace diversity.
"We are not the organization of your grandfathers. We have
gone from a very dark and closed environment to a very welcoming
and open environment," said Tracey Ballard, technical
intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, who
came out as a lesbian in 1988.
Ballard said at that time, agents risked losing their
security clearances and their jobs by coming out. She was
initially ostracized by the agency she has served and seen
evolve over 30 years or so of service.
She said under Cold War thinking, being gay could subject
someone to blackmail, and coming out meant someone would be seen
as a deviant who could not be trusted. Over the years, the
intelligence community has changed to allow people to be
themselves.
"We are in a competition with the rest of the companies out
there for talent. If we cannot continue to bring in talent, we
cannot bring in the best intelligence," said panelist Kris Gill,
global programs manager for the National Geospatial-Intelligence
Agency.
While individual spy agencies have sometimes made
presentations or statements publicly welcoming gay employees,
the presentation was the first time the U.S. intelligence
community as a whole has done so.
Katrina Gossman, a senior FBI special agent, said in 2004
she became the first FBI employee to marry her partner under
Massachusetts' gay marriage law. She said the Federal Bureau of
Investigation initially extended her and her partner full
marriage benefits, only to rescind them because of a bill passed
by Congress.
Gossman, involved in the investigations after the Sept. 11
attacks in the United States, said she wants to protect the
nation without having to worry what will happen to her family if
she is killed on duty.
"The most rewarding thing for me is catching the bad guys,"
she said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)