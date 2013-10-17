DALLAS Oct 16 An engine failure that forced an
emergency landing of a Spirit Airlines Inc jet near
Dallas is under investigation by federal safety officials who
are recalling some employees furloughed by the U.S. government
shutdown to help with the probe.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday
it received a report of an uncontained engine failure, which
means that parts of the engine broke off and created hazardous,
flying debris.
Shortly after takeoff on Tuesday from the Dallas-Fort Worth
International Airport, the engine shut down and smoke filled the
cabin of the Airbus A319. The airplane with 150 people
on board was able to land safely with one engine and no one on
the flight headed to Atlanta was injured, airline spokeswoman
Misty Pinson said in an email.
"I can only confirm that we had a report of an uncontained
engine failure and that we have recalled investigative staff to
initiate an investigation," the NTSB said in a statement.
Passengers interviewed when they landed in Atlanta by
television station WGCL described hearing a blast and seeing
flames on the side of the plane before smoke swept through the
cabin.
The NTSB said it could not provide updates on the incident
because of furloughs related to the federal government shutdown.