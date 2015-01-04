(Updates with statement from President Barack Obama)
Jan 4 Longtime ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott,
known for catchphases that became part of the lexicon of sports,
has died of cancer, the network said on Sunday. He was 49.
After first being diagnosed with cancer in November 2007
following an emergency appendectomy, Scott fought through three
bouts of cancer, the network said.
"ESPN and everyone in the sports world have lost a true
friend and a uniquely inspirational figure in Stuart Scott,"
said ESPN president John Skipper in a statement.
During more than two decades with the network, Scott
anchored ESPN's "SportsCenter," a sports news program, where he
introduced such catchphrases as "boo-ya" and "as cool as the
other side of the pillow."
He also helped cover major sporting events such as the NBA
Finals, the Super Bowl and the World Series and interviewed
major sports figures, celebrities and politicians.
"Twenty years ago, Stu helped usher in a new way to talk
about our favorite teams and the day's best plays," said
President Barack Obama in a statement. "Over the years, he
entertained us, and in the end, he inspired us - with courage
and love."
Sports superstars, such as the NBA's LeBron James, flocked
to social media to remember Scott.
"I am deeply saddened because not only will not be replaced
as a anchor or reporter but more than that as a genuine cool
person," James said on an Instagram post.
Scott graduated from the University of North Carolina in
1987 with a bachelor of arts degree. He worked at television
stations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida before
joining ESPN in 1993.
Scott was diagnosed with cancer in November 2007 after an
emergency appendectomy revealed a malignancy, according to ESPN.
In 2011, Scott was diagnosed with cancer and entered remission
in 2012. A year later, he was again diagnosed with cancer, the
network said.
At the ESPYS, an awards show aired each year on ESPN, Scott
in 2014 accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
"When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You
beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in
which you live," he said during his speech accepting the award
named after college basketball coach Jimmy Valvano, who died of
cancer in 1993.
