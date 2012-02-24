(Refiles to delete duplicate word in paragraph 5)
* Geithner: case for use of reserves in some instances
* Brent crude hits $125 a barrel on Friday
* OECD official says SPR release won't dampen prices
By Rachelle Younglai and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The United States is
considering a release from its strategic oil reserves, Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday, acknowledging the
harm that supply disruptions from Iran could have on the global
economy.
Rising tensions between Iran and the West over its disputed
nuclear program have fueled a rise in oil prices, pushing
benchmark Brent crude above $125 a barrel on Friday.
"There is a case for the use of the reserve in some
circumstances and we will continue to look at those and evaluate
that carefully," Geithner said on CNBC television.
"Obviously Iran can do a lot of damage to the global
economy," Geithner said. "We are working very carefully to try
to minimize that risk, make sure there are alternative sources
of supply from Saudi Arabia and others to help compensate for
reduced exports from Iran."
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International
Atomic Energy Agency, warned on Friday that Iran has sharply
stepped up its uranium enrichment drive. The IAEA report was
seen as inflaming fears in Israel, which has threatened
pre-emptive strikes on Iran's nuclear sites to stop it pursuing
an atomic weapons program.
The fear of tightening supplies, exacerbated by a threat
from Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz - the main Gulf oil
shipping lane - have driven oil prices higher, putting political
pressure on President Barack Obama, who is running for
re-election in November.
The appetite for a coordinated opening of reserves by the
United States and other nations may not be as high as last June,
when Western nations agreed to release a total of 60 million
barrels of oil in response to supply disruptions from Libya.
Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development, said releasing reserves
now would not help dampened oil prices.
"These prices are due to a great extent ... because there is
a lot of tension, these discussions every day over the Straits
of Hormuz and Israel," he said on the sidelines of a Group of 20
meeting in Mexico City.
"That would not be solved by releasing reserves."
The International Monetary Fund flagged higher oil prices as
a rising threat to the global economy on Friday, urging
policymakers to keep a close eye on western tensions with Iran.
Looming U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil buyers, as well as an
impending European Union oil embargo, have forced countries to
cut back on purchases from the world's fifth-largest exporter of
crude, pushing up the price of the commodity.
"A new risk on the horizon, or maybe not on the horizon,
maybe right in front of us, is high oil prices," David Lipton,
first deputy managing director of the International Monetary
Fund, said in a presentation at the G20 gathering.
"The situation in Iran is a risk that we have to be thinking
about. Our assessment is that the global economy is not really
out of the danger zone," Lipton added.
ELECTION YEAR BACKDROP
Obama, who is running for re-election on Nov. 6, is under
pressure, including from within his own party, to take steps to
keep gasoline prices down to preserve the U.S. economic
recovery.
U.S. consumers have seen the price of fuel jump nearly 9
cents in the past week to an average of $3.61 a gallon. The cost
is expected to rise further toward $4 or higher through the
summer driving season.
Geithner said part of the reason oil prices were rising was
a strengthening economy, and he urged Americans to take a long
view.
"There is no quick fix to this. No short-term fix to this,"
he said, adding the best strategy for the United States was to
continue to make long-term investments to expand U.S.
production, reduce the country's dependence on foreign oil and
encourage Americans to use energy more efficiently.
The White House declined to comment about specific talks
regarding a Strategic Petroleum Reserve release.
Oil prices fell 8 percent in the days following the
announcement of last year's coordinated release.
A handful of Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday said the
White House should consider tapping stockpiles again to send a
message to Iran that the United States is willing to use its
emergency reserves.
David Goldwyn, who headed international energy affairs at
the State Department until early 2011, said an SPR release now
could be a hard sell.
"Absent a new significant disruption, it is hard to see the
justification for an SPR release, much less a coordinated
release with the IEA," Goldwyn said. "Rising gasoline prices
alone are not a significant justification."
Goldwyn said one key bellweather to watch in the coming
weeks will be the Obama administration's decision on whether to
grant waivers to U.S. sanctions for up to 120 days for countries
that buy Iranian oil.
The decision on the waivers will require the White House to
weigh in officially on whether there is enough supply for
countries to stop using Iranian crude.
(Additional reporting by Dave Graham, Timothy Gardner, Ayesha
Rascoe and Samson Reiny; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric
Walsh)