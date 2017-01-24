WASHINGTON Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 bought more than 6 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.

Shell bought 6.2 million barrels of oil and Phillips 66 bought 200,000 barrels on Jan. 18, said the department document, seen by Reuters. The federal government held the sale to fund a revamp of the emergency oil stash, which is held in salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)