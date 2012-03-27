(Adds background, details)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration
has not changed its stance on tapping emergency oil reserves, a
U.S. government official said on Tuesday.
"There's been no change," the official said. "As we've said
consistently, all options are on the table."
Oil prices initially fell in Tuesday trade after a Bloomberg
report quoted an Energy Department official as reiterating that
a release of the U.S. oil stockpile was being considered.
With gasoline surging toward $4 a gallon nationally, the
administration has faced attacks from Republicans over rising
fuel prices.
The government has responded by saying there is "no silver
bullet" for energy prices, but also that it supports oil and gas
drilling, as well as more use of renewable fuels.
Administration officials have repeatedly said that tapping
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was also on the table to help
counteract rising oil prices, but maintained that no decision
had been made.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Britain was set to
agree to release stockpiles with the United States later this
year.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dale
Hudson)