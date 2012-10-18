NEW YORK Oct 17 Sprint Nextel is negotiating a
deal that would give it control of its partner Clearwire without
the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sprint holds a 48 percent stake in Clearwire
and is negotiating with other shareholders to gain control of
the company, according to the report.
A spokesman for Sprint declined to comment.
The deal would give Softbank, the Japanese company
that is set to buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint, access to
Clearwire's reserves of broadband spectrum, the report said.
The mobile operator Softbank revealed on Monday it would pay
$20.1 billion for the stake in Sprint. The deal for the
third-largest U.S. wireless carrier represents the most a
Japanese firm has spent on an overseas acquisition.
Part of the Sprint-Softbank deal involves a direct infusion
of billions of dollars into Sprint, giving it the firepower to
buy peers and build out its 4G network to compete in a market
dominated by AT&T Inc and Verizon Wireless .
After the deal was announced, Clearwire's shares surged 12
percent on anticipation of a possible takeover move by Sprint.