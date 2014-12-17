WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against wireless carrier Sprint Corp over unauthorized charges on customers' cellphone bill, a practice known as cramming.

The CFPB's complaint alleges that Sprint billed its customers tens of millions of dollars in unauthorized third-party charges from about 2004 to 2013. The agency seeks refunds for affected consumers and penalties.

The FCC is also weighing a $105 million fine against Sprint for charging its customers for services that they never requested.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)