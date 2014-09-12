WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Sprint Corp will not
bid in the upcoming auction of U.S. radio airwaves, looking
ahead to the bigger sale of spectrum planned for next year, a
company spokesman said on Thursday.
Initial applications are due on Friday for companies
considering participation in the Federal Communications
Commission's auction of frequencies known as AWS-3.
Scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, the auction is expected to
raise at least $10 billion and attract bidders such as satellite
operator Dish Network Corp, and three other top U.S.
wireless carriers, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc
and T-Mobile US Inc.
"Sprint has decided not to participate in the FCC's AWS-3
auction but will continue to evaluate the opportunities
presented by the upcoming 600 MHz incentive auction," Sprint
spokesman Jeffrey Silva said in a statement.
The so-called incentive auction, planned for mid-2015, will
offer wireless carriers the first opportunity since 2008 to buy
low-frequency airwaves, considered the "beachfront property" of
radio spectrum for their reach and strength.
Sprint, the third-largest U.S. carrier, is working to gain
scale and become a stronger competitor after its plans to
acquire T-Mobile collapsed earlier this year.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)