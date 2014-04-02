By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK, April 2
NEW YORK, April 2 A lawsuit that accuses Sprint
Corp and a former chief executive of the wireless carrier
of misleading investors about the financial impact of its 2005
Nextel acquisition will proceed as a class action, a Kansas
federal judge has ruled.
The decision, issued on March 27 by U.S. District Judge Eric
Melgren in Kansas City and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday,
came as Sprint, now 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp
, eyes a possible merger with T-Mobile US INC
even though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.
Stephanie Vinge Walsh, a spokeswoman for Sprint, said the
Overland Park, Kansas-based company is disappointed with the
court's decision to certify a class, which is not a ruling on
the case's merits.
The plaintiffs accused Sprint and former CEO Gary Forsee of
inflating Sprint stock and bond prices between October 2006 and
February 2008 by covering up difficulties that arose after the
Nextel merger.
They said Sprint trumpeted in press releases, conference
calls and regulatory filings how it was receiving billions of
dollars in benefits from the merger, when in fact cultural and
technological differences were impeding the integration of
wireless networks and causing it to lose thousands of customers.
In January 2008, the month after Dan Hesse was named to
replace Forsee as CEO, Sprint disclosed that it lost 683,000
customers in three months and its share price fell by 25 percent
in a single day, the plaintiffs said. Further disclosures also
hurt the stock price, they added.
In certifying a class of stock and bond investors, Melgren
concluded that the plaintiffs' claims "are substantially
similar, rely upon much of the same evidence, and will require
many of the same witnesses.
"A single class action is a preferable and superior method
to duplicative litigation by individual parties," he said.
Class certification can make it easier to reach larger
settlements at lower cost than if investors sued individually.
Lead plaintiffs are the PACE Industry Union-Management
Pension Fund in Tennessee, Sweden's Skandia Life Insurance Co
and the West Virginia Investment Management Board.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Paul Simao)