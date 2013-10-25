LONDON Oct 25 Prime Minister David Cameron on
Friday accused U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and unnamed
newspapers of assisting Britain's enemies by helping them avoid
surveillance by its intelligence services.
In his strongest remarks on the subject yet, Cameron told a
news conference in Brussels that the classified information
which Snowden had leaked was going to make it harder for Britain
and other countries to keep its citizens safe from people who
wanted to "blow up" families.
"What Snowden is doing and, to an extent, what the
newspapers are doing in helping him do what he is doing, is
frankly signalling to people who mean to do us harm how to evade
and avoid intelligence and surveillance and other techniques,"
Cameron told reporters.
"That is not going to make our world safer, it's going to
make our world more dangerous. That is helping our enemies."
Cameron was talking after a European Council meeting in
Brussels which had been overshadowed by allegations that the
United States had tapped the mobile phone of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
He declined to answer questions about Britain's possible
involvement, saying only that its intelligence services
routinely shared information with other European countries and
were subject to proper oversight.
Cameron has criticised Britain's Guardian newspaper, which
has published many of Snowden's leaks in the past, but did not
mention it by name on Friday. He said people needed to adopt a
"cold-hearted" view of what the intelligence services did rather
than what he referred to as a "lah-di-dah airy-fairy" view.
"There are lots of people in the world who want to do us
harm, who want to blow up our families, who want to maim people
in our countries. That is the fact." he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)