LONDON Oct 28 British Prime Minister David
Cameron threatened on Monday to act to stop newspapers
publishing what he called damaging leaks from former U.S.
intelligence operative Edward Snowden.
"If they don't demonstrate some social responsibility it
will be very difficult for government to stand back and not to
act," Cameron told parliament.
Britain's Guardian newspaper had printed damaging material
after initially agreeing to destroy other sensitive data, he
said.
Cameron on Friday accused Snowden and unnamed newspapers of
assisting Britain's enemies by helping them avoid surveillance
by its intelligence services, saying it was going to be harder
to keep Britain safe as a result.
Disclosures about the activities of Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency and its cooperation with America's National
Security Agency (NSA) have embarrassed the government and
angered many lawmakers in Cameron's ruling Conservative party
who believe they have harmed national security.
While making clear his patience was running out, Cameron
told lawmakers his preference was not to get heavy-handed with
newspapers that published such information and that he hoped
they would change their behaviour instead.
"I don't want to have to use injunctions or D-notices
(publication bans) or the other tougher measures. I think it's
much better to appeal to newspapers' sense of social
responsibility," he said.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)