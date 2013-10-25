* Deutsche Tel wants to keep German web traffic in country
* Nascent project faces technical, legal hurdles -experts
* Will not work for common websites like Google, Facebook
* NSA spying allegations on agenda at EU summit
* Germany says has evidence Merkel's mobile was monitored
By Leila Abboud and Peter Maushagen
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 25 As a diplomatic row
rages between the United States and Europe over spying
accusations, state-backed Deutsche Telekom wants
German communications companies to cooperate to shield local
internet traffic from foreign intelligence services.
Yet the nascent effort, which took on new urgency after
Germany said on Wednesday that it had evidence that Chancellor
Angela Merkel's mobile phone had been monitored, faces an uphill
battle if it is to be more than a marketing gimmick.
It would not work when Germans surf on websites hosted on
servers abroad, such as social network Facebook or search
engine Google, according to interviews with six telecom
and internet experts. Deutsche Telekom could also have trouble
getting rival broadband groups on board because they are wary of
sharing network information.
More fundamentally, the initiative runs counter to how the
Internet works today - global traffic is passed from network to
network under free or paid-for agreements with no thought for
national borders.
If more countries wall themselves off, it could lead to a
troubling "Balkanisation" of the Internet, crippling the
openness and efficiency that have made the web a source of
economic growth, said Dan Kaminsky, a U.S. security researcher.
Controls over internet traffic are more commonly seen in
countries such as China and Iran where governments seek to limit
the content their people can access by erecting firewalls and
blocking Facebook and Twitter.
"It is internationally without precedent that the internet
traffic of a developed country bypasses the servers of another
country," said Torsten Gerpott, a professor of business and
telecoms at the University of Duisburg-Essen.
"The push of Deutsche Telekom is laudable, but it's also a
public relations move."
Deutsche Telekom, which is 32 percent owned by the
government, has received backing for its project from the
telecoms regulator for potentially giving customers more
options.
In August, the company also launched a service dubbed
"E-mail made in Germany" that encrypts email and sends traffic
exclusively through its domestic servers.
BUGGING
Government snooping is a sensitive subject in Germany, which
has among the strictest privacy laws in the world, since it
dredges up memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police
in the former East Germany, where Merkel grew up.
The issue dominated discussions at a European summit on
Thursday, prompting Merkel to demand that the U.S. strike a
"no-spying" agreement with Berlin and Paris by the end of the
year.
As the row festers, telecom and Internet experts said the
rhetoric exceeded the practical changes that could be expected
from Deutsche Telekom's project. More than 90 percent of
Germany's internet traffic already stays within its borders,
said Klaus Landefeld, a board member of the non-profit
organisation that runs the DE-CIX Internet exchange point in
Frankfurt.
Others pointed out that Deutsche Telekom's preference for
being paid by other Internet networks for carrying traffic to
the end user, instead of "peering" agreements at no cost,
clashed with the goal to keep traffic within Germany. It can be
cheaper or free for German traffic to go through London or
Amsterdam, where it can be intercepted by foreign spies.
Thomas Kremer, the executive in charge of data privacy and
legal affairs for the German operator, said the group needed to
sign connection agreements with three additional operators to
make a national routing possible. "If this were not the case,
one could think of a legislative solution," he said.
"As long as sender and receiver are in the Schengen area or
in Germany, traffic should no longer be routed through other
countries," Kremer said, referring to the 26-country
passport-free zone in Europe.
A spokesman for Telefonica Germany said it was in
early discussions on national routing with other groups. A
spokesman for Vodafone said it was "evaluating if and
how" to implement the Deutsche Telekom proposal.
DATA CENTRES
While the routers and switches that direct traffic can be
programmed so data travel certain routes, the most popular
online services are not built to respect borders.
Web companies often rely on a few large data centres to
power their entire operation, and they don't choose locations
based on the location of their customers but on factors such as
the availability of cheap power, cool climates, and high-speed
broadband networks.
For example, if a Munich resident uses Facebook to chat with
a friend sitting 500 kilometres (310 miles) away in Berlin, the
traffic would go through one of the company's three massive data
centres 8,000 km away in Oregon or North Carolina, or one near
the Arctic Circle in the Swedish town of Luleå. European users'
profiles are not necessarily stored in the Swedish centre;
instead the website's different functions such as games,
messaging, and wall posts are distributed among the data centres
to improve efficiency.
Similarly, emails sent by Google's Gmail between two German
residents would probably be routed through one of the company's
three data centres in Finland, Belgium and Ireland.
The only way to change this would be for Germany to require
local hosting of websites, a drastic move according to experts
that has not yet been pushed by German leaders. Deutsche Telekom
declined to say whether it would lobby for such an approach.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, angered by reports that
the U.S. spied on her and other Brazilians, is pushing
legislation that would force Google, Facebook and other internet
companies to store locally gathered or user-generated data
inside the country.
One solution would be for European leaders to beef up a new
data-privacy law, which has been in the works for almost two
years. A greatly toughened version of the law was backed by the
European Parliament on Monday, but it still requires agreement
by members states.
France and Germany may succeed in getting member states to
push ahead on talks to complete the new data rules by 2015.
Deutsche Telekom's Kremer said the new law could help: "Of
course customers need to be able to use any web services they
like, anywhere in the world. But we need to make this safer."