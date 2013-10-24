LONDON Oct 24 The United States monitored the
phone conversations of 35 world leaders according to classified
documents leaked by fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden,
Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Thursday.
Phone numbers were passed on to the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) by an official in another government department,
according to the documents, the Guardian said on its website.
It added that staff in the White House, State Department and
the Pentagon were urged to share the contact details of foreign
politicians.
"We are not going to comment publicly on every specific
alleged intelligence activity, and as a matter of policy we have
made clear that the United States gathers foreign intelligence
of the type gathered by all nations," a White House spokeswoman
said, reacting to the report.
The revelations come after Germany demanded answers from
Washington over allegations Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone was
bugged, the worst spat between the two countries in a decade.
The White House did not deny the bugging, saying only it
would not happen in future.
"In one recent case, a U.S official provided NSA with 200
phone numbers to 35 world leaders," reads an excerpt from a
confidential memo dated October 2006 which was quoted by the
Guardian.
The identities of the politicians in question were not
revealed.
The revelations in the centre-left Guardian suggested that
the bugging of world leaders could be more widespread than
originally thought, with the issue set to overshadow an EU
summit in Brussels.