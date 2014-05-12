By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 12 The maker of the popular
Sriracha hot pepper sauce does not intend to move his factory
out of California, despite complaints over the smell that have
prompted local officials to consider declaring it a public
nuisance, NPR reported on Monday.
Officials in the Los Angeles suburb of Irwindale sued Huy
Fong Foods, maker of Sriracha, last October after some residents
said the plant's peppery fumes were giving them headaches and
irritating their eyes and throats.
The following month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge
ordered the hot sauce maker to curb any noxious emissions,
although he stopped short of requiring a shutdown of the plant
that the city had sought.
Irwindale city council members are scheduled to consider a
resolution this week to have the factory declared a public
nuisance, although a spokesman said they were likely to postpone
a vote as the two sides seek a solution.
Huy Fong Foods has said it has received offers from some two
dozen other towns and communities, including several in Texas,
to move the factory there. U.S. Representative Tony Cardenas has
sought to woo the company to his Los Angeles-area jurisdiction.
But Huy Fong Chief Executive Officer David Tran, an ethic
Chinese immigrant from Vietnam who founded his company in
Southern California in 1980, told NPR in an interview broadcast
on Monday that he has no plans to leave the state.
"We're still here," Tran said. "I've lived in California for
34, 35 years now. I'm not planning to move."
Tran could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Monday,
nor could Irwindale City Attorney Fred Galante, who told NPR the
city was still trying to "work this out informally" and that he
hoped Sriracha would not be forced to move.
Declaring the factory a nuisance could pave the way for
Irwindale, 20 miles (32 km) east of Los Angeles, to act on its
own to remedy the fumes, with the company assuming any abatement
costs.
Huy Fong Foods has 70 full-time employees and 200 seasonal
workers and produces over 20 million bottles of hot sauce
yearly, packaged in distinctive squeeze bottles with a green cap
and trademark rooster logo.
The 600,000-square-foot, $50 million factory opened in
Irwindale in 2010, according to a Republican congressional
candidate in the district that includes Irwindale.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Lisa Shumaker)