By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, April 23
LOS ANGELES, April 23 The Southern California
makers of the popular Sriracha brand of hot sauce faced another
potential showdown on Wednesday with the city of Irwindale over
a peppery smell emitted from the company's chili-processing
factory in town.
The city council was expected to vote on a resolution
formally declaring the factory a public nuisance unless the
sides reach an agreement to resolve resident complaints of
tear-inducing fumes from the plant.
City officials and attorneys for Huy Fong Foods were in
talks this week seeking to reach a settlement ahead of Wednesday
night's council meeting, said Laura Snyder, an administrator in
the city manager's office.
"The goal is to have an agreement so we don't have to move
forward" with the nuisance resolution, she said. Huy Fong
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Such a declaration would pave the way for the city, located
about 20 miles (32 km) east of Los Angeles, to act on its own to
remedy the nuisance, with the company assuming any abatement
costs, by lien against the property if necessary.
Irwindale filed a lawsuit against Huy Fong last October
saying the smell of peppers being crushed at the plant was
causing headaches and irritating the eyes and throats of nearby
residents, forcing some to remain indoors.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the hot sauce
maker in November to curb noxious emissions but stopped short of
requiring a plant shutdown as sought by the city.
The dispute has cast a measure of uncertainty over future
production of Huy Fong's red-colored Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce,
among the top-selling condiments in the United States.
Marketed in clear squeeze bottles with a green cap and
trademark rooster logo, Sriracha has been celebrated as an
ingredient of the year by Bon Appetit magazine and has inspired
cookbooks, a food festival and a documentary.
The hot sauce grossed roughly $60 million in sales last
year, according to U.S. Representative Tony Cardenas, a Democrat
from the nearby San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles who has
sought to lure the factory to his district.
Cardenas toured the plant on Tuesday and met with Huy Fong
Foods owner David Tran, an ethnic Chinese immigrant from Vietnam
who founded the company in 1980.
The company says it has more than two dozen invitations from
officials across the country, several in Texas, to move the
plant to their towns. Cardenas said his office is aware of such
offers in at least 10 states as far away as Pennsylvania.
