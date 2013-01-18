A family walks past a makeshift memorial left outside the Krim family apartment in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK The New York City family, whose two young children were murdered allegedly by their nanny, has returned home from a cross-country road trip that helped them to "live in the present," they said in a Facebook posting on Friday.

The 11-day journey was part of an effort to heal, following the deaths of Leo Krim, 1, and Lulu Krim, 6, who were fatally stabbed on October 25 in their Manhattan apartment, the family said on Facebook.

Yoselyn Ortega, the children's nanny, is accused of the murders.

Parents Kevin and Marina Krim, in a posting Friday on a Facebook page called the "Lulu & Leo Fund," said that their 13-state trip through the Southwest and South, which began January 2, allowed them to make "new unique family memories with Nessie," their surviving 3-year-old daughter. The page was launched to raise money for children's education in memory of Lulu and Leo.

"Our journey forced us to live in the present - we didn't want to miss any part of the beautiful landscape going by out the window," the post said.

The children's mother discovered their bodies in a bathtub in the family's Upper West Side luxury apartment after she returned home from a swimming lesson with Nessie, police have said. Upon her return, Ortega began to stab herself in front of Krim.

Ortega pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in November from a hospital where she was recovering from her self-inflicted wounds and slated for psychiatric examination.

Ortega's next court date is scheduled for February 8.

