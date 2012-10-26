* Nanny remains sedated in critical condition
* Mother kept online blog of her life with the children
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Oct 26 New York police on Friday are
hoping to interview the critically wounded nanny suspected of
stabbing to death two children of a CNBC television executive in
the family's luxury Manhattan apartment, a police official said.
The New York Police Department official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said the nanny, identified as Yoselyn
Ortega, remains sedated in critical condition at a Manhattan
hospital. Ortega, 50, who police say cut her own throat, has not
been charged because police have not been able to interview her.
The official said Ortega remains the prime suspect in the
stabbing death of two children, Leo, 2, and Lulu, 6.
Police hoped to interview the nanny later on Friday, the
official said.
The children's mother, Marina Krim, discovered the bodies of
the little boy and girl at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their
apartment less than a block from Central Park on Manhattan's
affluent Upper West Side, police said.
A CNBC spokesman released a statement Friday expressing the
"sadness we all feel" for CNBC executive Kevin Krim and his
wife. The couple's "unimaginable loss ... is without measure."
New York Police Department spokesman Paul Browne said the
children suffered "multiple stab wounds," and were pronounced
dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.
"It's about the worst thing you can hear or imagine," Browne
said at a news briefing Thursday night.
The nanny was found lying on the bathroom floor and had
stabbed herself in the neck, police said. A bloody kitchen knife
lay on the floor nearby, police said.
The mother had returned home with a third child, 3-year-old
Nessie, after the girl's swimming lesson, Police Commissioner
Ray Kelly said at a media briefing.
She saw that the apartment was dark and returned to the
lobby to ask the doorman if the nanny and kids had gone out, he
said. The doorman said no, and she returned to the apartment and
made the grisly discovery, he said.
A neighbor heard the mother's screams and called 911, police
said.
Kevin Krim, the children's father, had been en route home
from a business trip at the time, and was met by police at the
airport and notified of the tragedy, police said.
Krim is a senior vice president and general manager of CNBC
Digital. He moved to CNBC in March from Bloomberg LLP, where he
was global head of Bloomberg Digital. A graduate of Harvard
University, Krim was also a former executive at Yahoo.
Neighbors said the children's mother was a pediatrician.
The final entry in an online blog that Marina Krim
maintained to document her daily life with her children was
dated Thursday, hours before the discovery.
"Leo speaks in the most adorable way possible," she wrote.
"And he does things like, "(I) want a fresh bagel" and "Dito
(what he calls himself) wants cold milk" and most adorable of
all, "No thank you" - he never uses "No" alone, it's always
paired with "thank you."
A source at NBC News confirmed that the blog - which
contains pictures of the Krim family - as Krim's.