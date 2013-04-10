SAN ANTONIO The man who went on a stabbing rampage at a Texas college had planned his attack "for some time," and had fantasized about stabbing people since the age of eight, Sheriff Adrian Garcia said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not clear just how long that might have been," he said at a briefing near Houston, adding: "The victims appear to be randomly selected."

Dylan Andrew Quick, 20, was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with a mass stabbing in a classroom building at the Lone Star College-CyFair campus, northwest of Houston.

Fourteen people were wounded in the attack, and Quick, a student at the community college, was being held in the Harris County Jail.

Of the 14 injured, 12 had been hospitalized, of which 5 remained in hospital Wednesday and were in good condition, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators Quick was "running around stabbing people," apparently aiming at their heads and necks.

Garcia said Quick voluntarily gave a statement to investigators and was cooperating with authorities.

"The weapon is more accurately described to be a razor utility knife," he said.

Pieces of blade were found in at least one victim and in the vicinity of the attacks, Garcia said, while the handle of the knife was found in a backpack carried by Quick when he was arrested.

Investigators said another similar knife was also found in Quick's backpack, though it wasn't clear if the second knife was also used in the attacks.

Garcia said evidence of the attacks was recorded.

"We have evidence that showed us some of the attacks occurring," he said. "In this case, we had the kind of clear technology that allowed us to zero in, and know what actor we were looking for."

In addition, a "concerned citizen" had sent an email to the sheriff's office, indicating Quick may have discussed his plans in an online chat room, the sheriff said, declining to reveal further details because the investigation was ongoing.

Quick was born deaf, had received a cochlear implant at the age of 7, and was involved in "library activities," according to a Lone Star College profile.

Classes resumed at the college Wednesday.

