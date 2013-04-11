HOUSTON A Texas student who went on a stabbing spree at his college earlier this week told investigators that he fantasized about cutting off people's faces and wearing them as masks since he was 8 years old, according to a search warrant filed Thursday with the Harris County District Clerk.

Investigators found a mask inspired by the fictional killer Hannibal Lecter and an animal dissection kit, along with books called "Hit List" and "Hitman" at the home of Dylan Quick, 20.

Quick, who is being held in a solitary Harris County jail cell with no bond and is undergoing a psychological evaluation, told police he had also fantasized about cannibalism and had sexual fantasies about corpses. Quick had researched mass stabbings on the Internet and had been preparing for the mass stabbing by sharpening hair brushes and pencils to use as weapons, according to the search warrant.

Among the other items seized from Quick's home in Northwest Houston were a video camera and a laptop.

Quick did not appear in court as scheduled Thursday morning, as his attorney waived the hearing on probable cause, Harris County District Attorney Spokesperson Sara Kinney said.

Quick was arrested shortly after several students tackled him during the attacks Tuesday that injured 14 people at a Northwest Houston campus of the Lone Star College System. During the attacks, he ran through the hallways of a building stabbing and cutting students.

Quick, who was born deaf and received a cochlear implant, was the subject of a profile on the college's website earlier this month.

He was profiled on the blog for his participation in youth activities at a county library on campus as a teen and his subsequent transition as a student at the college. The blog has since been removed.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. One victim remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon and was listed in good condition, according to Alex Rodriguez, the communications director of Memorial Hermann hospital. The other victims had all been treated and released.

Tebben Lewis of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Quick has been separated from the rest of the population in the jail and is in a cell by himself.

Quick, who is in the mental health unit of the jail, will be held in jail without bond until his next court date, which has not been set, Kinney said.

Quick's attorney, Jules Laird, did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

