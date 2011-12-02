NEW YORK Declines in U.S. construction employment, amid a weak housing market, are tempering optimism over a sharp drop in the unemployment rate, staffing industry executives said.

U.S. housing is dragging on economic growth despite signs that the economic recovery is gaining some traction. The U.S. jobless rate unexpectedly dipped to 8.6 percent last month, while the gain of 120,000 non-farm jobs was roughly in line with forecasts.

Payrolls are rising in healthcare, retail and in professional categories, but construction jobs are lagging, said Tig Gilliam, who heads North AmeRican opertaions for Adecco SA ADEN.VX, the world's biggest temporary staffing company.

"To get the economic engine growing, we still have to address the housing market," Gilliam said, adding that interest rates are low but Americans still have trouble getting mortgages, which drags on consumer spending.

Adecco does not directly serve construction clients, but is active in logistics, supply-chain and other related markets.

Those "continue to be much weaker than automotive or technology, or financial services even," he said. "From a temporary employment point of view, I don't see a fix to the housing market coming."

On the other hand, seasonal retail demand is stronger than a year ago and the overall mood among employers is improving, Gilliam said.

"The economy feels like it's getting better," he said.

Key to the near-term outlook is whether Congress extends a payroll tax cut into the new year, Gilliam said. If it does not, "we're going to have an economic reaction in January."

HOUSING, EUROPE ARE HEADWINDS

The government jobs report showed 22,300 temporary jobs added last month and temp payrolls were revised up for the two prior months. Construction shed 12,000 jobs in November after losing 15,000 positions in October.

"Most of the jobs creation is really in other sectors, not in manufacturing or construction," said Joanie Ruge, Chief Employment Analyst at Randstad Holding's (RAND.AS) U.S. arm.

"There are a lot of other good signs but housing (is) a dark cloud over the economy," she said. "People are really having a hard time getting a mortgage, so this inventory of houses is just not moving."

A Randstad survey showed employee confidence rising for the third consecutive month in November. Auto and retail sales have been strong and data this week showed the U.S. manufacturing sector gaining momentum.

Wages dipped last month, defying expectations for a slight rise. Pay is rising in some high-skill categories, such as technology, but is flat overall.

Two other headwinds to stronger U.S. jobs growth remain.

One is that small businesses remain cautious about the economic outlook amid tight credit and worries about higher taxes, staffing industry experts say.

A monthly small-business employment index by CBIZ Inc (CBZ.N) rose just 0.35 percent last month, reflecting seasonal hiring. The percentage of small businesses expecting to cut jobs is about the same as those expecting to add them.

Another headwind is Europe. Employers are cautious about ramping up hiring because the possible contagion from Europe's debt problems is unclear.

"If we had Europe stabilize, we'd be feeling OK," said ManpowerGroup (MAN.N) CEO Jeff Joerres.

"We're going to be in for a long period of dealing with this Europe issue because it's not easily solved. As a result, if we can add some decent news in the U.S., we may be able to decouple our attitude a bit. Our own house is more and more in order."

Shares of Manpower and other employment services stocks were higher in Friday trading, gaining 4.5 percent to $38.32. Robert Half International (RHI.N) rose 3.6 percent to $27.33 and Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA.O) rose 1.8 percent to $14.49.

In European trading, Adecco gained 2 percent while Randstad rose 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Derek Caney)