NEW YORK May 4 U.S. staffing company shares
fell on Friday after a government jobs report showed fewer jobs
were created last month than economists had forecast.
April's jobs gain of just 115,000 outside the farm sector,
the weakest since August, raised questions about growth
prospects for employment services companies whose shares have
outperformed the broader stock market so far this year.
Strong jobs gains in January and February have been followed
by two months of more modest payrolls gains.
ManpowerGroup fell 2.6 percent to $40.18. Kelly
Services and TrueBlue Inc each lost about 2
percent. Robert Half International, which focuses on finance and
accounting staffing, fell a more modest 0.9 percent.
Still, the government report held some evidence that the
temporary staffing business is holding up well. Temporary
payrolls rose by 21,000 in April, compared with a decline in the
prior month. And the temporary penetration rate rose to 1.88
percent of the total U.S. workforce, the highest since August
2007.
Analysts and staffing industry insiders expect that rate to
eventually surpass record levels above 2 percent as more
employers choose flexible or project-based staffing in a choppy
economic environment.
"Companies are hiring differently," said Joanie Ruge, chief
employment analyst at Randstad Holding US. "We might see that
temp penetration rate hit historical highs. Most of that is
driven by the professional sector."
Professional areas like engineering and information
technology are showing the strongest demand for workers. Demand
in general staffing, which includes lower-skilled positions, is
more muted, however, Ruge said.
In European trading, Holland-based Randstad fell
5.6 percent while Swiss-based Adecco SA lost 3.6
percent.