By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, April 6
staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President
Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda
leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.
Like other cyclical industries, staffing shares benefited
from hopes that tax cuts and fiscal stimulus would boost growth
and corporate earnings. Investors now want firm evidence that
improving business confidence converts into a strengthening
economy.
"The real key from here is that this confidence translates
into orders for the staffing companies and that remains to be
seen," said Chris Serra, analyst at Thrivent Asset Management.
"To date, we have yet to see that in any significant way."
Shares of companies including Robert Half, True Blue
and On Assignment have climbed between 15
percent and 50 percent since the Nov. 8 election, with the bulk
of the gains following soon-after, as the potential for tax cuts
also lifted the domestically focused industry.
"Stocks were basically signaling another recession and as
soon as the election results hit, there’s new life that was
breathing into these staffing stocks," said Dan Dolev, analyst
at Nomura Instinet.
A test of the economy's strength -- and for staffing stocks
-- comes on Friday, when monthly U.S. employment data is
released. New applications for unemployment benefits recorded
their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, data on
Thursday showed.
Federal Reserve officials believe the economy is at or near
full employment. That means a growing economy could produce only
moderate benefits for staffing companies, compared with the
boost they would get earlier in the business cycle.
But analysts also point to a greater-than-usual number of
Americans out of the workforce, so a return to more normal
levels could support hiring of temporary workers.
"While the overall unemployment rate is low, the worker
participation rates also continue to be low which suggests that
perhaps there are portions of the labor market that are still
being underutilized," said Mark Marcon, analyst with Robert W.
Baird.
Staffing companies provide access to temporary employees,
although the type of job and industry varies. Robert Half
specializes in accounting and finance, TrueBlue focuses on
blue-collar work, while On Assignment specializes in tech jobs.
The penetration rate of temporary workers of the U.S.
workforce has been rising since mid last year, accounting now
for slightly over 2 percent of nonfarm payroll employment, or
2.9 million workers, according to Dolev. That rate stands at
about its highest of the past three years.
"Structurally, it’s become more attractive over time for
companies to use temporary staffing as an alternative to
full-time employees," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer
at North Star Investment Management, whose small-cap focused
firm owns shares of BG Staffing.
Even if the improved business sentiment translates into real
economic growth and employment gains, some investors say
staffing stocks may already have seen their best days.
Looking at valuation, five top staffing firms trade on
average near 15 times earnings estimates for the next year. That
is similar to their five-year average and below the 22-times
long-term level.
That valuation contrasts with the broad S&P 500, which
trades some 20 percent above historic norms. It also signals
that investors expect moderate, mid-cycle economic growth.
Baltimore-based Adams Funds bought Robert Half shares last
September, said Mark Stoeckle, the firm’s CEO. They sold in
January after the stock had gained more than 30 percent, he
said.
“The easy money had been made, and we took the opportunity
to recycle that into another stock,” Stoeckle said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Andrea Ricci)