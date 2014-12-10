(Restores the dropped "i" in the spelling of Alain Meier's
STANFORD, California Dec 10 At the end of their
first year at Stanford University, a half dozen students snagged
an apartment-style dormitory on the third floor of Griffin
House, overlooking the campus golf course. A little over a year
later, in the autumn of 2014, just two were left at Stanford.
The others had gone to work on their startups.
They had a big advantage: Fellow roommate Chris Barber, 21,
was a budding venture capitalist, already learning about the
business of injecting funds into promising new firms. He funded
companies run by three of his roommates.
Long one of America's elite universities, Stanford has grown
into the leading alma mater, by far, for entrepreneurs receiving
early-stage funding from top venture capital firms.
What most outsiders don't see: how early the investment
community starts cultivating Stanford students, how committed
the students are, and how deeply the VC culture has burrowed its
way onto campus.
At Stanford now, venture capitalists are teaching, investing
in students' startups, volunteering as mentors, occasionally
even visiting the dorms. Professor-turned-VC Balaji Srinivasan
visited Griffin House last autumn, shortly before he joined top
venture firm Andreessen Horowitz. He was invited to discuss the
emerging currency bitcoin.
The dedication can come with a price. Last year social
gatherings at the suite, Griffin 304, were rare. A small fridge
held mostly soda, not beer. For most of the academic year,
Barber was the only roommate with a regular girlfriend. One of
his roommates, Jesse Leimgruber, complained that girls drain
hours in the late evening, "the most productive time for a
startup."
For VCs, the attraction of academia is simple: Some of the
hottest tech start-ups are founded by college kids. Student-run
firms that met venture capital backers at Stanford include
Snapchat, the photo-sharing service. Chief executive Evan
Spiegel dropped out two years ago to work on the venture. His
first VC backer, Jeremy Liew, is a Stanford alumnus.
Perhaps most famously, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey
Brin were Stanford graduate students. They met their first
investor through an introduction from Professor David Cheriton,
who also ended up investing.
Some on campus find the industry's reach troubling. The
students' focus on doing business, they say, distracts from the
scholarly mission of college and opens up instructors to
potential conflicts of interest. The venture money also provides
a temptation to drop out.
"VCs can be a bad influence and are not a good role model
for students," says Vivek Wadhwa, a fellow at Stanford's Rock
Center for Corporate Governance. Faculty members who aren't
venture capitalists counter that VCs provide invaluable
real-world insights.
Stanford's graduation rates have dipped somewhat in recent
years. Of students who enrolled in 2009, 90 percent had
graduated within five years, Stanford said, compared with a
five-year graduation rate of 92.2 percent five years earlier.
Some students say they are quitting to start companies. Stanford
says it doesn't track the reasons students leave.
Reuters asked Stanford President John Hennessy whether there
would be a conflict of interest if a Stanford instructor offered
a student an implicit incentive, in the form of venture cash,
to leave school.
"It's clearly at some level a conflict," says Hennessy.
"It's not a direct conflict, but it is a worrisome issue."
Late last year, the university introduced a formal policy to
govern faculty investments in student companies. If a faculty
member has direct involvement in the student's academic program,
the investment requires approval, including from the vice
provost and dean of research.
The new policy states "The strong presumption is that such
involvement would constitute a significant conflict of interest
that could not be mitigated or managed and that it would
therefore not be permitted." It applies only to people with
full-time positions.
A Stanford spokeswoman said no requests for approval have
been made by faculty members.
Some investor-professors bristle at the notion they are
buttressing their portfolios with projects from current
students. The vast majority of junior students stick around to
earn their degrees, and most don't start companies, they point
out. At the School of Engineering, the department that has done
the most to welcome venture capitalists in roles such as
instructor, adviser or guest lecturer, faculty members say VCs
serve a valuable pedagogical purpose.
"If someone wants to go deep, getting a practitioner like a
venture capitalist to talk about what they do works," says Tom
Byers, an engineering professor and director of the Stanford
Technology Ventures Program. "Every instructor invites a venture
capitalist into their classroom in that vein."
PLUGGED IN
A career in venture capital normally follows years of
entrepreneurial success. Barber, the young Stanford student, got
into the game early after a chance encounter at a conference.
The lanky Australian computer science major had been drawn
by Stanford's reputation as an entrepreneurial hotbed. But after
enrolling in the autumn of 2012, he became disenchanted with the
focus on consumer companies he saw among fellow students.
Inventions such as smartphone apps struck him as frivolous,
relatively easy to get off the ground and creating uncertain
value.
Ideas for companies geared to serving businesses, by
contrast, seemed to struggle to take flight. Their founders
could use an experienced entrepreneur to guide them, he decided,
as well as more mutual support.
That summer he crashed a conference given by 500 Startups, a
popular program for entrepreneurs. At lunch, he found himself
sitting next to Matt Mochary, a 46-year-old who started a
technology-services company in the 1990s and was now involved in
the early-stage funding known as "angel" investing.
Mochary learned Barber was couch-surfing and invited Barber
to stay with him and his family. As he got to know Mochary,
Barber decided the former technology executive could take on the
role of adviser to students who wanted to create
business-oriented companies.
"The original idea was to meet a bunch of people students
could go work with," says Barber. "To have a network of people."
In turn, Barber let Mochary in on the earliest stage of
companies imaginable - when they amount to little more than a
dorm room bull-session. Mochary offered Barber a deal: The
Stanford junior could invest up to $10,000 of Mochary's cash on
his own. Larger investments required Mochary's approval. Barber
would get 10 percent of any returns.
Barber was to invest in two businesses set up by his
room-mates: NeoReach, a marketing firm founded by Leimgruber;
and an identity-verification company, BlockScore. Most
enterprise startups take at least a couple of years to get off
the ground, but he and Mochary say interest from bigger
institutional investors in their startups is promising.
By late last year, Barber had convinced Mochary to come
coach his classmates. The two launched an informal course,
Focus.VC, which they taught from January to April. Mochary
presented major concepts such as time management and business
development. Barber mastered specialized software and other
startup tools, so he could help novice entrepreneurs with
specifics like payroll.
At the course's end, many of the students pitched to
professionals, including representatives from several top
Silicon Valley firms brought in by Mochary. Four of seven
companies that presented raised money from investors. Another
Focus.VC and Griffin House company, BlockScore, lined up funding
days beforehand.
The young entrepreneurs attributed the program's success to
the coaching they got and to Mochary's Silicon Valley contacts.
"Every actual problem you'll have, he'll open up his
network," says Leimgruber. Mochary put in a good word for him
with Founder.org, a seed fund that specializes in student-run
startups. It eventually invested, drawn by Mochary's reference
and the accomplishments of the founders, said Tony Ayaz, chief
revenue officer at Founder.
SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?
When they weren't in class or working on their startups, the
inhabitants of Griffin 304 debated ideas long into the night.
"To me, this is so much more fun than going to a party," said
BlockScore co-founder Alain Meier. "Because it's lasting."
BlockScore helps financial-services companies verify
customer identities. By last April, Meier and his Stanford
partner John Backus faced a dilemma. They had to deliver a
crucial computer-science assignment at the same time as writing
a presentation they'd been invited to make to potential
investors through an off-campus program for startups, Plug &
Play.
They decided to divide the workload. Backus took a
software-writing assignment for the computer-science class and
Meier tackled the presentation. They got an A- for the
computer-science project, and $2 million in venture capital
funding from top firms such as Battery Ventures and Khosla
Ventures. That's an outcome most student entrepreneurs won't
reach for years.
The duo felt compelled to leave Stanford to work full time
on the business, which they co-founded with a more experienced
entrepreneur. "It just got to a point where it was BlockScore
priority, school second," said Meier.
In that decision, they joined another roommate, Ryan
Breslow, who had already decided to take advantage of Stanford's
leave of absence policy to work on his bitcoin company. (A sixth
roommate who was due to share Griffin House had ducked out even
before the year started, to work on his alternative energy
company.)
When Backus and Meier needed somebody to guarantee the lease
on their new apartment, Mochary stepped in. BlockScore invited
Barber and Mochary to invest. They also tapped another venture
capitalist with close ties to Backus - his father, a partner at
New Atlantic Ventures and a Stanford alumnus. The elder Backus
says he has mixed feelings about his son's ditching school for a
startup.
"The dad part of me says, 'You got into Stanford, now get
your degree,'" says Backus Sr. "The VC part of me says, 'You're
doing it right.'"
TEACHER-INVESTORS
Down the hall at Griffin House, Leimgruber was determined to
stick to his studies.
The son of a Florida auto-body worker, he and his older
brother, PJ, were the first two in the family to go to college.
He started the company with PJ and another classmate who did not
return to Stanford this quarter. The Leimgrubers' mother now
works for NeoReach, which helps companies market themselves
through word-of-mouth on social media.
"School is my main priority. Always," Leimgruber said in
June.
NeoReach eats up around eight hours of his day, he said. Its
biggest investor was Founder.org, the fund that specializes in
student startups. "They told us to stay in school," Leimgruber
said. "That's a key reason we went with them."
In early August, Leimgruber almost quit Stanford. The Valley
Fund, a venture-capital firm run by Stanford instructor Alex
Gould and partner Steve O'Hara, offered to invest $3 million in
his company. Gould has never taught Leimgruber, both say.
Leimgruber thought about taking the money. He felt it would
bring an obligation to leave Stanford to focus fully on the
business. But he also felt every month in school carries an
opportunity cost that could make the difference between
developing a company worth millions and one worth billions.
By December, he was "99 percent moving forward" with taking
the cash. Either way, Leimgruber now says he won't be coming
back to Stanford next quarter, but he expects to take advantage
of the flexible leave of absence policy and return in the next
few years.
That means of the original Griffin House gang, only Barber
will return next quarter.
"It's a great outcome," he said about the suite and the
accomplishments of his roommates. "If current freshmen or grad
students are considering doing something similar, I'd strongly
support it."
(Edited by Mike Williams and Sara Ledwith)