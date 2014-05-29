DALLAS May 29 It took a Texas man five days to
polish off what has been hailed as one of the most expensive
drinks produced at Starbucks, a several-thousand calorie frozen
concoction that included 60 shots of espresso and was topped
with whipped cream.
"It was delicious, very strong, very sweet," Andrew Chifari
said on Thursday. "After the first day, the ice crystals had
melted and it was just good strong iced coffee."
Chifari, 27, entered a Dallas Starbucks on May 24 with a
128-ounce glass and asked baristas to create the most expensive
frappuccino that would fit in his container, but still taste
good.
The drink cost $54.75, but Chifari walked away without
paying a cent after racking up enough points under a loyalty
plan for a free drink of his choice.
Starbucks does not want others to follow suit.
"This particular customization was certainly excessive. It's
something that we don't encourage," said spokeswoman Maggie
Jantzen.
Starbucks did not say whether it would revise its free-drink
policies in response to Chifari's order.
The coffee monstrosity is now recognized as the current
record holder of the most expensive Starbucks drink by Caffeine
Informer, an Internet site that keeps track of the coffee
industry.
Caffeine Informer estimates the drink had 4,500 mg of
caffeine, more than 10 times above what the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration considers to be a maximum safe amount for a
healthy person to drink on a daily basis.
Chifari consumed a third of the drink on the first day and
polished off the rest in small intervals. The final caffeine
surge on Wednesday caused him to have erratic sleep and vivid
dreams.
"It was worth it. Overall, considering how much caffeine I
consumed, I would have expected the sleep issue to be a lot
worse than it was," he said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)