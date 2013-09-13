(Repeats without changes to headline or text)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 When asked to name the
most notable rags-to-riches entrepreneur that his firm has
funded, venture capitalist Ben Horowitz doesn't hesitate:
Christian Gheorghe, a Romanian immigrant who came to the United
States without speaking English, and rose from limo driver to
founder of a business-analytics company, Tidemark.
It's an impressive tale that encapsulates the way Silicon
Valley likes to think of itself: a pure meritocracy; a place
where talent rises to the top regardless of social class,
educational pedigree, race, nationality or anything else.
Indeed, the notion that anyone with smarts, drive and a
great idea can raise money and start a company is a central
tenet of the Valley's ethos.
Yet on close inspection, the evidence suggests that the keys
to success in the start-up world are not much different than
those of many other elite professions. A prestigious degree, a
proven track record and personal connections to power-brokers
are at least as important as a great idea. Scrappy unknowns with
a suitcase and a dream are the exceptions, not the rule.
A Reuters analysis of the 88 Silicon Valley companies that
received "Series A" funding from one of the five top Valley
venture firms in 2011, 2012, or the first half of 2013 shows
that 70 were founded by people who hailed from what could be
described as the traditional Silicon Valley cohort.
That means the founders had held a senior position at a big
technology firm, worked at a well-connected smaller one, started
a successful company already, or attended one of just three
universities - Stanford, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of
Technology.
The analysis, which looked only at Northern California
companies funded by Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz,
Benchmark Capital, Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital,
generally supports academic research showing that tech
entrepreneurs are substantially wealthier and better educated
than the population at large.
It also echoes the perception of even successful
entrepreneurs who come from outside the preferred cohort.
Michal Wroczynski, founder of Fido Labs, believes coming
from Poland cost him many extra months when he was fundraising
in late 2012 and early this year.
"It would be great value to be from one of the big
universities with a big strong network," he says.
There are, of course, plenty of stories of outsiders who
climb to the top in Silicon Valley. Oracle Corp co-founder Larry
Ellison grew up in middle-class surroundings in Chicago, and
started Oracle with $2,000, mostly his savings. Apple co-founder
Steve Jobs grew up in Silicon Valley, but came from a
working-class background.
In recent years, a new wave of start-up incubators - led by
Y Combinator - have given entrepreneurs from varied backgrounds
a helping hand, including advice, introductions and seed money.
The incubators seem to find a broad range of founders.
"We connect a lot of previously unconnected startups," said
Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham. "But a lot of the startups
we fund are from Silicon Valley and are already well connected."
Of course, well-connected people often merit every penny of
their funding - after all, even connected people typically also
need smarts and drive to get a prestigious degree or land a good
job at a respected company.
But venture capitalists emphatically reject the notion that
connections count in the start-up economy, and dispute Reuters'
methodology in categorizing their investments.
"I don't really think that a kid coming out of Harvard or
MIT is actually well connected," Horowitz said by email, citing
examples such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Though he
attended Harvard, Zuckerberg was unconnected until entrepreneur
Sean Parker sought him out and made Silicon Valley introductions
for him, Horowitz said.
Attending a top school, or performing well at a
hyper-competitive company such as Google, can serve as a marker
that the person can compete globally, Horowitz said, but it
isn't necessary to succeed. Venture investors are backing people
as much as ideas, he added, and thus have no choice but to
insist that the entrepreneur have a certain level of
qualification or reputation.
"When Andreessen came out of the University of Illinois, he
didn't know anybody, but people knew his work," Horowitz said,
referring to partner Marc Andreessen, who co-founded Internet
pioneer Netscape Communications.
"Silicon Valley has this way of finding greatness and
supporting it," says Greylock's Joseph Ansanelli. "It values
meritocracy more than any place else."
Still, unknowns from modest backgrounds, like Andreessen and
Jobs, are relatively rare among today's Valley start-ups. Much
more typical are entrepreneurs such as Instagram co-founder
Kevin Systrom, who followed a well-trod path from Stanford to
Google to start-up glory.
Ross Levine, a professor at the Haas School of Business at
the University of California, Berkeley, said entrepreneurs are
more likely than salaried workers to come from high-earning,
well-educated families.
As children, entrepreneurs lived in households where the
average income in 1979 was $88,711, compared with $67,548 for
the population as a whole, according to Levine's study of the
National Longitudinal Survey of Youth.
"Who's going to be an entrepreneur?" he asks. "It's going to
be a rich person, to a much higher degree."
Venture capitalists often say they look for companies via
people they know; Sequoia partner Mike Moritz described that
process in July when talking about the firm's investment in
grocery-delivery company Instacart.
"Like a lot of the investments that have come our way, a
friend of a friend talked to us about it, and told us about it,
and encouraged the founder and the CEO to come and chat with
us," he said. "One thing led to another."
Those who successfully break into Silicon Valley say
networking their way to that one introduction is critical.
Suhail Doshi, co-founder of analytics company Mixpanel,
shows how it can be done. While a student at Arizona State
University, he engaged an engineer at the start-up company Slide
in a series of conversations on Internet Relay Chat, a message
service favored by serious techies.
He parlayed that into an internship at Slide, which is run
by angel investor and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin. After a
stint at Y Combinator, he was able to raise over $10 million
from top-tier VCs. The relationship with Levchin, who also
invested, was crucial.
"He's a super awesome mentor to me," says Doshi. "He's been
instrumental in every fundraising round."
Levchin himself broke into Silicon Valley as a recent
graduate of the University of Illinois in large part due to an
encounter with entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel. They went
on to found PayPal.
"The founders, they just figure it out," says Greylock's
Ansanelli about unconnected entrepreneurs. "They hustle, they
network."
Yet not everyone has to hustle in quite the same way. Brit
Morin raised $1.25 million for her craft-oriented Web site, Brit
& Co., months after its 2011 launch, and another $6.3 million
earlier this year.
Investors included Founders Fund, which was co-founded by
Thiel, an early backer of Facebook, where Brit Morin's husband
Dave was an early employee. He later launched the
social-networking site Path.
When asked whether her connections got her the cash, Morin
said: "I don't think any VC is going to invest in a company that
doesn't have a clear business strategy."
The case of Gheorge, the Romanian immigrant, is also
instructive. He immigrated to the United States in 1989. By the
time Horowitz met him, he had built a database-marketing firm
and a predictive-analytics firm, both later acquired; worked as
chief technology officer at software company SAP; and served as
an entrepreneur in residence at white-shoe venture firm
Greylock.
In other words, he was very much a known quantity.
The son of a Bucharest lathe operator, Gheorge believes his
first big break came from far outside Silicon Valley. While
working as a limousine driver in New York in 1991, he told a
client, Andrew Saxe, that he liked to code.
Saxe, who ran a marketing company, invited Gheorghe to come
for a formal interview and hired him. Eventually, the two built
software-marketing business Saxe Inc. Saxe died in 1999.
"The first venture investment was Andrew investing in me,"
he said, adding he is not sure that would have happened so
quickly in the Bay Area.
"I feel this expectation, that you have a certain
background," he said about Silicon Valley. It's an expectation
he did not feel in New York.
