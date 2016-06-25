(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 As valuations flounder
for Silicon Valley startups once worth billions of dollars,
investor interest is on the rise in startups with both financial
and social benefits, such as healthcare software for poor
communities or low cost solar panels for homes.
So-called "impact investing" rose to $15.2 billion globally
last year from $10.6 billion in 2014, according to a recent
report by the Global Impact Investing Network. The figure
includes several types of investment, from funds to foundations,
which intend to generate social and financial returns.
The group expects a 16 percent rise in 2016. The change
reflects investor concern with current valuations of more
mainstream technology startups, a desire to help by some
investors and a broadening definition of social-good startups.
There is also growing sentiment that the rise of mobile
technology will allow for profitable upstarts in parts of the
world relatively untouched by Silicon Valley.
Earlier this year Union Square Ventures Partner Fred Wilson
called the developing world "the next whitespace" for venture
capital, pointing to 2.5 billion people poised to adopt
smartphones.
Big financial institutions such as Bank of America and
JPMorgan Chase are investing, seeing rural communities and
emerging markets as potential customers for financial services.
The drop in valuations for tech industry darlings that do
"things my mom used to do for me" was a "pivotal wake up" for
investors, said Doug Galen, chief executive of RippleWorks,
which provides advisers for entrepreneurs in the developing
world.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship
Summit, put on by the U.S. State Department this week at
Stanford University for entrepreneurs from around the world, he
and others poked fun at businesses made by and for well-off
Americans.
"Uber for pets or overnight underwear delivery - those
things definitely aren't getting the same traction they were six
months ago," Andrew Beebe, managing director at Obvious
Ventures, a venture firm for 'world-positive' investing, said in
an interview with Reuters. "But take water (shortages) - on the
other side of that solution is a massive pot of gold," he said.
The case for investing in social impact startups is the
sheer size of the market; millions of people lack access to
clean water, for instance. But, with companies serving customers
living on $2 a day, profits can at times be slim.
"Maybe 2 percent is a fabulous return in some cases," said
Matthew Bannick, managing partner at Omidyar Network.
By comparison, traditional venture capitalists might seek a
return 10 times their investment.
Some impact investors such as DBL Partners have had strong
returns by using a broader definition of 'social impact.' DBL
considers its investments in electric car company Tesla Motors
and Juicero, a juice company that raised $70 million in March,
as having both financial gain and social impact.
"You can walk and chew gum at the same time," said Nancy
Pfund, founder of DBL, which raised a $400 million fund last
year.
Still, many of the high-profile Silicon Valley venture firms
have steered clear of investing outside their comfort zone.
"Your impact could be bigger. Stop looking at the 60 mile
(area)" of Silicon Valley, Youssef Chaqor, founder and general
manager of Kilimanjaro Environment, which recycles used cooking
oil into biodiesel, told an audience of investors and
entrepreneurs.
Some venture capitalists are worried about emerging market
risks, such as fluctuating currencies, military coups, disease
and corruption. Others don't see enough profit.
Andrea Carafa, founder and CEO of art and music event
coordinator ArtsUp, says he does not bother to tell Silicon
Valley venture capitalists about the societal benefits of his
startup.
"They don't care if you're a social impact company," he
said. "They care about your profitability."
