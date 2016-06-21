NEW YORK, June 21 State budgets finally returned to their pre-recession peaks in fiscal 2016 after eight years, once adjusted for inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

Aggregate 50-state general fund spending and revenues have now surpassed the peaks they hit in fiscal 2008, the National Association of State Budget Officers reported in the twice-yearly fiscal survey of U.S. states it began in 1979.

In nominal terms, spending surpassed the pre-recession peak in 2013. But once adjusted for inflation, this is the first year expenditures have returned to that level, hitting $797.7 billion in 2016, about 1.2 percent above the 2008 peak.

States collected an estimated $787.1 billion of revenues in 2016, the report said.

While growth is up overall, spending by 29 states as well as general fund revenues in 23 states still remain below 2008 levels, the survey found.

The uneven progress is partly because of population shifts and regional disparities in the impact of the 2007-09 recession. It is also due to low energy prices for states that produce oil, gas and coal, even as revenue growth has been fairly steady for the past few years in the country as a whole.

Of the eight states that experienced declining revenues in fiscal 2016, six are energy-dependent states: Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. The other two are Illinois and Rhode Island.

For the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 in 46 states, governors' proposed budgets reflect continuing modest growth in sales and personal and corporate income taxes.

Collections for the three categories combined are projected to total $672 billion in 2017, a 3.9 percent increase over estimates for the current fiscal year.

"Governors remain cautious in their spending proposals" for the 2017 fiscal year, the report said, "with many also calling for increases in state rainy day funds." (Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)