By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 State budgets finally returned
to their pre-recession peaks in fiscal 2016 after eight years,
once adjusted for inflation, according to a survey published on
Tuesday.
Aggregate 50-state general fund spending and revenues have
now surpassed the peaks they hit in fiscal 2008, the National
Association of State Budget Officers reported in the
twice-yearly fiscal survey of U.S. states it began in 1979.
In nominal terms, spending surpassed the pre-recession peak
in 2013. But once adjusted for inflation, this is the first year
expenditures have returned to that level, hitting $797.7 billion
in 2016, about 1.2 percent above the 2008 peak.
States collected an estimated $787.1 billion of revenues in
2016, the report said.
While growth is up overall, spending by 29 states as well as
general fund revenues in 23 states still remain below 2008
levels, the survey found.
The uneven progress is partly because of population shifts
and regional disparities in the impact of the 2007-09 recession.
It is also due to low energy prices for states that produce oil,
gas and coal, even as revenue growth has been fairly steady for
the past few years in the country as a whole.
Of the eight states that experienced declining revenues in
fiscal 2016, six are energy-dependent states: Alaska, Louisiana,
New Mexico, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. The other two are
Illinois and Rhode Island.
For the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 in 46 states,
governors' proposed budgets reflect continuing modest growth in
sales and personal and corporate income taxes.
Collections for the three categories combined are projected
to total $672 billion in 2017, a 3.9 percent increase over
estimates for the current fiscal year.
"Governors remain cautious in their spending proposals" for
the 2017 fiscal year, the report said, "with many also calling
for increases in state rainy day funds."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)