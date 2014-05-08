WASHINGTON May 8 The era of rocky uncertainty
for U.S. state budgets has passed, and most states experienced
budget stability for the better part of the current fiscal year,
a report released by the National Conference of State
Legislatures on Thursday shows.
"Entering the final months of fiscal year 2014, the outlook
for state budgets is stable. Revenue performance is positive,
and expenditure overruns are relatively modest," the report
found. "Overall, most state officials anticipate a slow and
steady improvement in state finances through the remainder of
the fiscal year."
Effects from the 2007-09 recession lingered for years on
state balance sheets, as unemployment in many places remained
high, depressing revenues, and some states scrambled to restore
spending in areas that had the deepest cuts. Many parts of the
country only began seeing fiscal improvements at the end of
2012.
NCSL found that 34 states, along with the District of
Columbia and Puerto Rico, expect to meet their forecasts for
revenues this fiscal year, which for most ends June 30. Another
nine say their revenues will come in above budget, including
California, which suffered one of the worst fiscal crises caused
by the recession.
Only seven will likely miss their revenue targets, with
North Carolina coming up short because of recent tax law
changes, according to NCSL.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)