WASHINGTON, June 16 For 15 years, Massachusetts
has been the most economically evolved U.S. state, according to
an index released on Monday by the Information Technology and
Innovation Foundation.
Saying states' economies are more complex than conventional
measures show, the foundation looked at states through a lens
consisting of five categories: knowledge jobs, globalization,
economic dynamism such as the survival of startups, digital
adaptation and innovation capacity.
Massachusetts, home to prestigious colleges and
universities, scientists from around the world and fast-growing
industries, has topped the resulting State New Economy Index
since its inception in 1999. The foundation, a non-partisan
think tank that focuses on technology, policy and economics,
publishes the index every two years.
Delaware ranked second in 2014, the same as 2012.
"Second-place Delaware is perhaps the most globalized of
states, with business-friendly corporate law that attracts both
domestic and foreign companies and supports a high-wage traded
service sector," the foundation said in the report.
California, Washington, Maryland, Colorado, Virginia,
Connecticut, Utah and New Jersey rounded out the top 10 states.
"In general, these top 10 New Economy states have more in
common than just high-tech firms. They also tend to have a high
concentration of managers, professionals, and college-educated
residents working in 'knowledge jobs,'" it said. "Many attract
high levels of domestic and foreign immigration of highly
mobile, highly skilled knowledge workers seeking good employment
opportunities and a high quality of life."
Mississippi came in last, followed by West Virginia,
Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
"Historically, the economies of many of these states
depended on natural resources, on tourism, or on mass-production
manufacturing, and relied on low costs rather than innovative
capacity to gain a competitive advantage," the foundation said.
"States only offering low costs are being undercut by cheaper
producers abroad."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)